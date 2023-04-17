Do You Have the Best New Product of 2023?

Have you or your company created an amazing new food or non-food product?

Progressive Grocer is now accepting submissions for its 19th annual Editors’ Picks awards.

Editors' Picks is one of the highest accolades a brand can receive for successful product innovation, differentiation and category performance. Since 2004, the Editors’ Picks awards program has recognized the evolution of cutting-edge product innovation, giving retail buyers a comprehensive guide to the latest and greatest products that meet consumers’ ever-increasing demand for functional, interesting and on-trend products.

Entries will be judged on the following criteria:

What are the two to three most compelling attributes of your product?

What made your product stand out from others in the category?

How was the product supported to promote consumer awareness and drive retail sell-through?

What impact did your product have on overall category performance?

Looking ahead, how do you plan to build on the performance of this product?

Does your packaging stand out as innovative or sustainable?

Progressive Grocer will showcase the winners in its September issue.

For guidelines and the entry form, click here.