National Fisheries Institute Hires Media and Communications Manager

National Fisheries Institute (NFI), the largest seafood trade association in the United States, has named Kayla Bennett its media and communications manager. A graduate of Ohio University, Bennett was previously a marketing and communications fellow at The Texas Tribune, in Austin, and an Ohio Statehouse news bureau reporting fellow for the USA Today Network in Columbus. This isn’t her first time working at the trade association: While still a college student, she interned for NFI as part of the Scripps Semester in D.C. program.

“I’m excited to be returning to NFI,” noted Bennett. “These days, working on advocacy communications in the nation’s capital is an exciting challenge, and I’m eager to help ensure NFI’s members get their message out.”

As well as serving as a resource for reporters, Bennett will produce multimedia projects, anchor the weekly “Inside NFI” video/newsletter and join Richard Barry as the new cohost of the “SoFISHticated” podcast.

“We are thrilled to have Kayla join us,” said Lisa Wallenda Picard, president and CEO of Reston, Va.-based NFI. “We think of communications as a core competency around here, but one that’s always evolving. Having a fresh set of eyes on what we’ve been doing and what we might do in the future makes a strong team even stronger.”

Along with being the primary video and audio producer who helps create the association’s social media strategy and develops editorial content, the media and communications manager collaborates with global communication stakeholders and partners across the seafood community.

Last month, NFI’s Better Seafood Board (BSB) added a new chairman and set of members to its 15-member board of managers. While current BSB member Dave Wier, EVP at The Fishin’ Co., assumed the role of chairman, the new members were Jodi Blanch, senior quality assurance manager at Gorton’s Inc.; Jason Driskill, VP for seafood at H-E-B; Victor Garrido, quality assurance director at Quirch Foods; Brian Head, VP of foodservice sales at Trident; and Mike Kraft, executive director of third-party certification program FISH Standard for Crew. Kraft fills the seat representing the public interest, succeeding chef and author Barton Seaver.

Founded more than 75 years ago, NFI has members representing all aspects of the seafood value chain, from water to the table.