Grafton Village Cheese Names New CEO

The Grafton Village Cheese Co. has tapped Curt Alpeter to lead the company as CEO. He joins the Grafton, Vt.-based handcrafted cheese business, a subsidiary of the Windham Foundation, from the Runamok Maple specialty food brand, also in Vermont.

Alpeter is also active in the community and various nonprofit organizations. Among other roles, he was board chair of Audubon Vermont and has served as a board member at organizations including the Charlotte Land Trust and North Country Federal Credit Union.

"Curt brings a wealth of specialty food knowledge and 33 years of experience building Vermont companies. He is passionate about promoting Vermont’s agrarian economy, land stewardship, and specialty cheese making," said Bill Bruett, chair of the Windham Foundation board of trustees. "His background and experience fit with the Windham Foundation's mission of enhancing Vermont's rural economy - especially our commitment to making high-quality cheese at the Grafton Village Cheese Co.”

The newly-appointed CEO said he is looking forward to leveraging his food industry background and local knowledge in his new position. “GVCC is an iconic brand, with a rich history, and world-class products. It is extremely motivating to work with the team to produce and deliver artisanal cheddar knowing that it also makes a broader impact on the social, economic, and cultural vitality of Vermont’s rural communities,” Alpeter declared.

The Grafton Village Cheese has produced award-winning artisan cheese for more than 50 years. The Windham Foundation also operates the Grafton Inn and the Grafton Trails and Outdoor Center as part of its mission to support the region’s rural economy.