Festival Foods Introduces Paid Parental Leave

To continue its ongoing support of the professional and personal lives of its full- and part-time associates, Festival Foods has introduced a new paid parental leave benefit.

Skogen's Festival Foods has launched a new paid parental leave benefit, effective Jan. 1. Following the birth of a child or a placement of a child in connection to adoption or foster care in their home, full- and part-time associates will be provided with up to three weeks of paid parental leave.

The new benefit is intended to allow time away from work while providing financial support as the associate bonds and adjusts to life with the newest addition to their family.

“As a family- and employee-owned company, family has always been [at] the heart of everything we do. Our new paid parental leave benefit is a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting our associates and their families,” said Melissa Van Gheem, senior human resources director for Festival Foods.

In addition to paid parental leave, Festival Foods’ benefits package includes health, dental and vision insurance; an employee assistance program (EAP), a 401(k) retirement savings plan; an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP); and more.

Earlier in the year, the Wisconsin-based grocer also increased its employee discount from 10% to 15%. The discount is available to all associates, both full- and part-time, along with members of their immediate households.

“We want to help our teammates stretch their dollars when it comes to buying the groceries they need to feed themselves and their families,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO. “A higher discount frees up some crucial dollars so they can use them on other areas of their budgets.”

Candidates interested in working at Festival Foods can view and apply for current employment opportunities by visiting festfoods.com/careers.

Festival Foods employs more than 8,000 full- and part-time associates at 40 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. The De Pere, Wis.-based grocer is No. 94 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.