Grocery Outlet Appoints Ramesh Chikkala to Newly Created EVP, COO Role

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has appointed Ramesh Chikkala to the newly created position of EVP, COO, effective Jan. 22. This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone as Grocery Outlet continues to scale its business and add additional supply chain and business technology experience to its organization. In the newly created COO position, Chikkala will lead the company's supply chain and business technology functions, reporting to RJ Sheedy, president and CEO.

Chikkala's experience in retail and operations organizations includes 14 years at Walmart Inc., where, as SVP, global supply chain (omnichannel) and food manufacturing, he led the company's global supply chain and manufacturing operations, and as SVP, information technology, he led its global technology organization. From 2001 to 2006, he was VP/regional VP of store operations for Family Dollar Stores Inc. He has also worked for Gap Inc. and Food Lion LLC in a mix of store operations, supply chain and technology roles. Most recently he was a senior advisor to A.T. Kearney Inc. in its operations/supply chain/technology and consumer industry and retail practices, while also teaching and serving on several company boards, including Hibbett Inc.

"Ramesh is an ideal fit for this new position, with his extensive leadership and operating experience in both supply chain and technology," said Sheedy. "He has deep expertise in end-to-end supply chain transformation and business digitalization. This position represents continued investment in our business operations, which is critical to delivering our value proposition and supporting future revenue and profit growth."

"I am thrilled to join Grocery Outlet to help scale the business and deliver on the mission of Touching Lives for the Better," noted Chikkala. "I am excited to work with an incredible team and with Grocery Outlet's independent operators to transform and further optimize our supply chain and business technology infrastructure to support long-term growth."

Meanwhile, Grocery Outlet will soon say goodbye to CFO Charles Bracher on March 1. Bracher will stay on with the company through the expected filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2023, and then will pursue another opportunity.

The extreme-value retailer is searching for its next CFO with the help of an executive search firm. Bracher will work closely with Lindsay Gray, SVP of accounting, throughout his transition. Gray will be appointed interim CFO if the position is not filled by March 1.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 460 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio.