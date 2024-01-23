More Leadership Changes at Coborn’s

Coborn’s, which ushered in the new year with new president and COO David Best at the helm, is making some more changes as 2024 unfolds. The employee-owned grocer announced several updates to its leadership team, effective in February.

“These changes aim to enhance our strategic focus on continued growth, financial health, and overall success,” the company shared in a LinkedIn post.

According to the Minnesota food retailer, Emily Coborn Wright will take on the role of SVP of growth initiatives, where she will guide growth in liquor, pharmacy, e-commerce and franchise operations. Company veteran Nathan Tykwinski will move to VP of market strategy development, honing market strategy and work on new stores, acquisitions and remodels to help drive growth.

Coborn’s is also getting a new senior director of pharmacy fuel and franchise growth operations, as Chad Ellis takes on more duties from his latest position as director of pharmacy. Finally, Christie Schulte will now oversee the asset protection team in her capacity as VP of legal services.

Meanwhile, Best officially stepped into the role of president and COO on Jan. 1, succeeding the retiring Dave Meyer. Before first joining Coborn’s as COO, Best was head of omnichannel for North America at General Mills in Minneapolis, Minn.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s currently has nearly 10,000 employees and 66 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s and Tadych’s Marketplace Foods banners, as well as fuel, liquor and pharmacy locations. The company also operates its own central bakery, dry-cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. The company is No. 84 The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.