Big Y Purchases 3 More Supermarkets

Big Y is acquiring supermarkets in Westport and Brookfield, Conn., and Westborough, Mass., as well as a Big Y Express location in North Haven, Conn.

Big Y Foods Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire the leasehold interests for three supermarkets within the independent grocer’s marketing area. These stores are located at 1076 Post Road East in Westport, Conn.; 14 Candlewood Lake Road in Brookfield, Conn.; and 290 Turnpike Road in Westborough, Mass.

”All of us at Big Y are excited about the opportunity to enter into these communities with our unique fresh and local foods, along with our exceptional and knowledgeable employees,” noted newly appointed Big Y President and CEO Michael D’Amour. “These locations fit nicely within our current store footprint.”

[Read more: “Big Y Getting Ready to Launch New-Concept Store in Massachusetts”]

According to the company, each location has been carefully assessed by its teams to assess how soon they can be converted and remodeled into Big Y supermarkets, a process that could start as soon as within four to six months, depending on equipment lead times.

These latest acquisitions tie in with Big Y’s current growth strategy, which also includes a new supermarket currently under construction in Middletown, Conn., and one planned for Uxbridge, Mass. In all, these locations will bring Big Y’s total supermarket count to 77 stores.

Big Y is additionally acquiring a gas and convenience store at 342 Washington Avenue in North Haven, Conn., across the street from an existing Big Y supermarket. This location marks the 18th Big Y Express for the chain.

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. It operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with more than 10,000 employees. The company is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.