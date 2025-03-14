THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger Sets Its Sights on E-Comm; Costco Posts Mixed Q2

1. Kroger Sets Its Sights on E-Commerce

Readers were most interested this week in news that Kroger is moving full steam ahead on omnichannel strategies to enhance both its operations and customer experiences. The retailer is launching a new e-commerce business unit aimed at centralizing and expanding its already-strong digital initiatives, which will be led by Yael Cosset in the role of EVP and chief digital officer.

Cosset guided Kroger’s recent technology transformation to improve personalization and convenience for shoppers while also enabling associates to focus on service. His background in the tech functions at Kroger includes leadership of the 84.51˚ insight and media subsidiary and the Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM) retail media unit, among other portfolios.

Also this week, it came to light that Kroger is piloting two different aisle-roving robots in its Cincinnati and Indianapolis markets. The autonomous robots, Tally and another dubbed “Barney” after the grocer’s founder, are being used for real-time inventory management and pricing accuracy.

“We are always exploring new ways to create a more convenient and friendly customer experience,” Kroger told the Cincinnati Enquirer in a statement, also noting that utilizing the robots “means our associates can more easily and quickly identify and address shelves where products are low or out of stock.”

2. Costco Members Remain in Caution Mode

News of Costco’s mixed Q2 financial results made waves this week, with the wholesaler seeming to have gotten caught in some of the market headwinds that are impacting businesses across the retail landscape. Revenue came in higher than expected at $63.7 billion, above the market estimate of $63.1 billion. Same-store sales rose 6.8% during Q2 and U.S. comps were up 8.3% for the reporting period.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share were $4.02 during Q2, slightly lower than analyst expectations, with a net income of $1.78 billion. According to EVP and CFO Gary Millerchip, the recent membership fee hike contributed about 3% of fee income in the quarter.

President and CEO Ron Vachris acknowledged some of the macroeconomic headwinds during the company’s March 6 earnings call. “As we look ahead to the remainder of this fiscal year, headwinds from foreign exchange look likely to continue. Given events over the last week, it is difficult to predict the impact of tariffs, but our team remains agile and our goal will be to minimize the impact of related cost increases to our members,” he said, noting that about a third of Costco’s U.S. sales are from items imported from other countries, and less than half of those are items coming from China, Mexico and Canada.

“In uncertain times, our members have historically placed even greater importance on the value of high-quality items at great prices," he said. "And our teams will continue to rise to this challenge by leveraging our global buying power, strong supplier relationships and innovation.”