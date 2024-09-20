 Skip to main content

THE FRIDAY 5: This Grocer Holds the Future of Food; Kroger Back in Court

PG’s 2024 Editor’s Picks, Harris Teeter’s ready-made meals also gained attention
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

wegmans organic
Wegmans is pushing forward sustainability at its New York State farm, which PG Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta recently visited.

1. The Future of Food, According to Wegmans

PG Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta recently spent time at Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard, which serves as a sustainability innovation hub for the grocer. The company’s organic farming operation in New York State has more than doubled in size since first opening in 2007, and Wegmans now farms more than 40 acres of tomatoes, herbs, apples, grapes, berries, micro-greens and more.

Readers were interested in the deep dive that further covered Wegmans’ sustainability practices, including sustainable growing, waste reduction, sustainable packaging and responsible sourcing, as well as the company’s passion for being kind to the planet.

2. Kroger Wraps Up One Court Case, Starts Another

There was no shortage of news from court this week as Kroger rested its case on Sept. 12 in a Portland, Ore., courtroom during the trial that had the FTC trying to block the grocer’s $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons Cos. Kroger insists that it addressed potential competitive concerns arising out of the merger through an arm’s-length divestiture with third-party grocery wholesaler C&S Wholesale Grocers, including through an amended divestiture agreement that specifically responded to regulator concerns.

Meanwhile, another trial to halt the merger started in Seattle on Sept. 16. Washington state claimed that the merger would result in shoppers paying hundreds of millions more for groceries each year if the giant supermarket chains are no longer closely competing.

For its part, Kroger maintained that its merger with Albertsons will provide customers nationwide with lower prices and better shopping experiences. “We have detailed plans already. On day one, there will be 28 SKUs that we planned for already that will reduce the prices. Within 90 days, we have 650 items that we have planned we will reduce the prices of those items,” asserted Stuart Aitken, Kroger chief merchant and marketing officer.

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee was chosen by USA Today as this year's best grocery store.

3. Choosing the Best of the Best

PG released its 2024 list of Editor’s Picks this week to much fanfare. The list, consisting of the most impactful consumer products of the past year, includes a bevy of items ranging from Acme Lox in the Box with cream cheese, offering a convenient schmear; Deep Indian Kitchen Kati Street Wraps, enabling U.S, consumers to take Indian food on the go; Hodo Chili Crisp Dip, combining creamy texture with spicy flavor; MyBacon, reimagining the beloved breakfast staple with organic oyster mushroom mycelium; the Simply Done Variety Pack Organizer, effortlessly streamlining kitchen and pantry storage; and Whipped SO VANILLA Alc-Infused Non Dairy Whipped Cream, providing easy boozy indulgence. 

Also gaining a best-in-show signification this week was Hy-Vee, which was named the Best Grocery Store in America by USA Today. The USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards program is conducted annually with a panel of experts nominating 20 grocery stores as the best in the United States for their offerings, selection and great service. This is the first year that Hy-Vee has ranked No. 1 on the Best Grocery Store in America list. In previous years, the company has ranked within the top three spots.

The complete ranking of the Best Grocery Stores in America, according to USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, can be found here.

4. Harris Teeter Makes It Hot to Go

Ready-made meals are still proving popular as Harris Teeter has launched its new HT Traders Ready Made Meals line of entrees and sides. With items now available at all stores, Harris Teeter shoppers can purchase a variety of different dishes that simply need to be heated in a microwave or oven.

“Our customers lead busy lives, and we at Harris Teeter understand the importance of convenience in the grocery shopping experience,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs at Harris Teeter. “Our new line of ready-made meals makes it easier than ever for our customers to indulge in a delicious meal made of the fresh, high-quality ingredients Harris Teeter is known for.”

5. The Robot Revolution at Retail

PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt had a conversation with Richtech Robotics President Matt Casella following the rollout of the company’s advanced robotic beverage system, ADAM, at a One Kitchen in a Rockford, Ill., Walmart. The two discussed the case for humanoid robots at retail and other channels, and how to overcome associate and customer doubts regarding their deployment. Read on for more of their riveting conversation.

