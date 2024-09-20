THE FRIDAY 5: This Grocer Holds the Future of Food; Kroger Back in Court

Hy-Vee was chosen by USA Today as this year's best grocery store.
3. Choosing the Best of the Best
PG released its 2024 list of Editor’s Picks this week to much fanfare. The list, consisting of the most impactful consumer products of the past year, includes a bevy of items ranging from Acme Lox in the Box with cream cheese, offering a convenient schmear; Deep Indian Kitchen Kati Street Wraps, enabling U.S, consumers to take Indian food on the go; Hodo Chili Crisp Dip, combining creamy texture with spicy flavor; MyBacon, reimagining the beloved breakfast staple with organic oyster mushroom mycelium; the Simply Done Variety Pack Organizer, effortlessly streamlining kitchen and pantry storage; and Whipped SO VANILLA Alc-Infused Non Dairy Whipped Cream, providing easy boozy indulgence.
Also gaining a best-in-show signification this week was Hy-Vee, which was named the Best Grocery Store in America by USA Today. The USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards program is conducted annually with a panel of experts nominating 20 grocery stores as the best in the United States for their offerings, selection and great service. This is the first year that Hy-Vee has ranked No. 1 on the Best Grocery Store in America list. In previous years, the company has ranked within the top three spots.
4. Harris Teeter Makes It Hot to Go
Ready-made meals are still proving popular as Harris Teeter has launched its new HT Traders Ready Made Meals line of entrees and sides. With items now available at all stores, Harris Teeter shoppers can purchase a variety of different dishes that simply need to be heated in a microwave or oven.
“Our customers lead busy lives, and we at Harris Teeter understand the importance of convenience in the grocery shopping experience,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs at Harris Teeter. “Our new line of ready-made meals makes it easier than ever for our customers to indulge in a delicious meal made of the fresh, high-quality ingredients Harris Teeter is known for.”
5. The Robot Revolution at Retail
PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt had a conversation with Richtech Robotics President Matt Casella following the rollout of the company’s advanced robotic beverage system, ADAM, at a One Kitchen in a Rockford, Ill., Walmart. The two discussed the case for humanoid robots at retail and other channels, and how to overcome associate and customer doubts regarding their deployment. Read on for more of their riveting conversation.