THE FRIDAY 5: This Grocer Holds the Future of Food; Kroger Back in Court

1. The Future of Food, According to Wegmans

PG Editor-in-Chief Gina Acosta recently spent time at Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard, which serves as a sustainability innovation hub for the grocer. The company’s organic farming operation in New York State has more than doubled in size since first opening in 2007, and Wegmans now farms more than 40 acres of tomatoes, herbs, apples, grapes, berries, micro-greens and more.

Readers were interested in the deep dive that further covered Wegmans’ sustainability practices, including sustainable growing, waste reduction, sustainable packaging and responsible sourcing, as well as the company’s passion for being kind to the planet.

2. Kroger Wraps Up One Court Case, Starts Another

There was no shortage of news from court this week as Kroger rested its case on Sept. 12 in a Portland, Ore., courtroom during the trial that had the FTC trying to block the grocer’s $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons Cos. Kroger insists that it addressed potential competitive concerns arising out of the merger through an arm’s-length divestiture with third-party grocery wholesaler C&S Wholesale Grocers, including through an amended divestiture agreement that specifically responded to regulator concerns.

Meanwhile, another trial to halt the merger started in Seattle on Sept. 16. Washington state claimed that the merger would result in shoppers paying hundreds of millions more for groceries each year if the giant supermarket chains are no longer closely competing.

For its part, Kroger maintained that its merger with Albertsons will provide customers nationwide with lower prices and better shopping experiences. “We have detailed plans already. On day one, there will be 28 SKUs that we planned for already that will reduce the prices. Within 90 days, we have 650 items that we have planned we will reduce the prices of those items,” asserted Stuart Aitken, Kroger chief merchant and marketing officer.