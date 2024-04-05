THE FRIDAY 5: Amazon Pivots to Smart Carts; Low-Price Retailers Dominate

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

1. Grocery Outlet Grows in Delaware

Grocery Outlet is on the move. The extreme-value retailer opened its first location in Delaware on April 4 in Rehoboth Beach, and also recently celebrated the grand opening of its first location in Ohio. Other new store openings scheduled for the month of April include locations in Dublin and Santa Clarita, Calif.

Grocery Outlet has other growth opportunities in the pipeline as a result of its recent United Grocery Outlet acquisition. This deal gives the rapidly expanding retailer an entry point into the southeast region, with 40 stores across the six states of Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Virginia.

The company is in good financial shape going into the rest of 2024, with results for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 slightly ahead of company expectations. Sales rose 6.3% to $989.8 million, driven by a 2.7% increase in comparable-store sales. Comp-transaction growth of 7.5% was partly offset by a 4.5% decline in average basket.

2. ALDI and Lidl Keep Customers Coming Back

Stories about ALDI and Lidl are perennial favorites here at PG, and news about each retailers’ foot traffic and value proposition proved no different. Each retailer has seen immense success in recent years thanks to low prices, private labels, unique merchandising strategies and loyal customer bases, and according to new research from Placer.ai, visits to both ALDI and Lidl have continued to grow year-over-year (YoY). Monthly visits to ALDI in February were up 28.5% YoY, while Lidl’s YoY foot traffic growth for the month was slightly lower at 8.6%.

Both ALDI and Lidl are in growth mode, and Placer.ai notes that the companies’ strategies are seemingly geared toward expanding outside each chain’s respective orbit. For example, Lidl has been opening stores in big cities along the East Coast, including New York City, while ALDI is taking a very different tact.

Indeed, ALDI recently shared incredibly ambitious growth plans as it expands its footprint across the United States. The grocer says it will open 800 new stores by the end of 2028, which will encompass both organic growth and store conversions following the recently announced successful completion of its Southeastern Grocers acquisition.

For its part, Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt recently told Progressive Grocer that he believes the limited-assortment discount grocer has "tremendous potential" to expand in the United States, and that the company is ready to unveil an experience more tailored to the U.S. consumer.