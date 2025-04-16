Food Co-ops Outpace Traditional Grocers in Sales

Last year, food co-ops in the National Co+op Grocers (NCG) cooperative saw same-store sales growth of 4.7%, compared with the overall U.S. retail food market of under 3% for 2024, according to NGC’s “2024 Food Co-op Impact Report.” The annual report, which analyzes the collective economic, social and environmental impacts and achievements of NCG’s community-owned member food co-ops, also found that members outperformed traditional retailers in shares of local, organic and fair trade product sales.

Based on its findings, NCG attributed food co-ops’ success to their community ownership model and commitment to building local supply chains, among other factors.

Currently consisting of 165 food co-ops, NCG continues to work to maximize members’ success, inclusivity and impact, and to increase the cooperative grocery sector in size and scope in an environmentally regenerative manner. More than 1.3 million U.S. residents now belong to an NCG food co-op.

Food co-ops are industry leaders in supporting local farmers and entrepreneurs. The average NCG food co-op buys from 175 local farms and producers, more than four times as many as similarly sized food retailers (41 farms on average, according to FMI). Twenty-five percent of the average food co-op’s sales come from local products, versus only 2% of sales at a conventional grocer.

Food co-ops also lead in organic product sales. NCG found that 37% of food co-ops’ combined annual $2.8 billion sales come from Certified Organic products, compared with 24% of sales at other natural grocery retailers, and just 3% at conventional grocers, according to 2024 SPINS data.