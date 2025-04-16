Food Co-ops Outpace Traditional Grocers in Sales
Further, NCG found that Fair Trade Certified products accounted for 6% of food co-ops’ total sales, higher than other natural grocery retailers (4%) and conventional grocers (0.5%).
Meanwhile, sales of B Corp Certified products made up 9% of the average food co-op’s total sales, higher than other natural grocery retailers (6%) and conventional grocers’ (2%). NCG has been a certified B Corp since 2011.
What’s more, food co-ops prioritize products made by other co-ops, including dairy, chocolate and coffee farmer co-ops. Cooperatively produced products account for 5% of food co-ops’ total sales, higher than natural retailers (3%) and conventional grocers (1%).
NCG noted that food co-ops’ democratic process and local-ownership model mean that these enterprises are rooted in their communities and take part in the international cooperative business movement, a business model driven by democracy. Local ownership also means that stores are responsive to community needs, enabling profits to stay in the community and support economic development in the area. Collectively, food co-ops donated more than $9 million to local groups last year, with NCG contributing an additional $1 million to organizations working to advance co-ops’ advocacy priorities at the regional and national levels.
Saint Paul, Minn.-based NCG’s 165 member co-ops operate more than 240 storefronts in 39 states, with combined annual sales of $2.8 billion.