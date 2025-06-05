 Skip to main content

FMI Unveils 2025 Store Manager Awardees

Trade org reveals 4 category winners and People’s Pick honoree
2025 Store Manager Awards Category C winner Ramatoulaye Diallo

FMI —The Food Industry Association has unveiled the recipients of its 2025 Store Manager Awards, which honor those who lead with purpose, lift up their teams and create superior shopping experiences. 

“For the past 20 years, FMI’s Store Manager Awards have paid tribute to store managers across the world,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “It’s important for us to pause and recognize not only this year’s group of honorees, but also the legacy of store managers serving this industry over the past two decades. Year after year, the stories of these store managers inspire and demonstrate the best of what food retail offers.”

From more than 170 nominations, the field was narrowed to 11 finalists whose stories were shared on FMI’s website. At a live award ceremony, hosts Sarasin and Pamela Stewart, chief customer officer-retail, North America at The Coca-Cola Co. (the awards’ presenting sponsor), spoke with each finalist and revealed the recipients.  

2025 Store Manager Awards People's Pick recipient Heath Redman

“This year’s honorees stand out not only for operational excellence but also for the powerful impact they make in their stores and surrounding communities,” added Sarasin. “They solve challenges with creativity, champion their teams’ tremendous contributions and serve their communities with compassion. We are proud to celebrate each of our 2025 Store Manager Award recipients for all they have achieved.”

The 2025 Store Manager Awards winners are as follows: 

Additionally, FMI revealed Heath Redman, of Harris Teeter LLC, as the People’s Pick recipient of 2025. Redman received more than 1,300 social media votes.

As the food industry association, FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain – retailers, producers and the wide variety of companies providing critical services – to amplify the collective work of the industry. 

