FMI Unveils 2025 Store Manager Awardees

FMI —The Food Industry Association has unveiled the recipients of its 2025 Store Manager Awards, which honor those who lead with purpose, lift up their teams and create superior shopping experiences.

“For the past 20 years, FMI’s Store Manager Awards have paid tribute to store managers across the world,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “It’s important for us to pause and recognize not only this year’s group of honorees, but also the legacy of store managers serving this industry over the past two decades. Year after year, the stories of these store managers inspire and demonstrate the best of what food retail offers.”

From more than 170 nominations, the field was narrowed to 11 finalists whose stories were shared on FMI’s website. At a live award ceremony, hosts Sarasin and Pamela Stewart, chief customer officer-retail, North America at The Coca-Cola Co. (the awards’ presenting sponsor), spoke with each finalist and revealed the recipients.

