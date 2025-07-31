EDITOR'S NOTE: Retailing in the Ozempic Era

A Shift in Eating Patterns

Millions of Americans are taking GLP-1 medications, and while the number fluctuates with access and affordability, estimates suggest that more than 10 million are currently on the drugs, with that number projected to double within the next three years. This is not a niche wellness trend; it’s a seismic consumer shift that’s already reshaping eating patterns, shopping frequency, basket size and product choices.

GLP-1 medications work by suppressing appetite and altering cravings. That means fewer impulse purchases, smaller baskets and fewer trips. As Progressive Grocer Senior Editor Lynn Petrak reported in July, GLP-1 usage has already slashed U.S. grocery and food product spending by $6.5 billion.

The assumption that shoppers will keep stocking up on salty/sweet snacks, trendy beverages and indulgent treats is quickly becoming outdated for a large and growing segment of the population. What’s rising in its place is a more calculated, minimalist shopper focused on lean protein, functional foods and portion-controlled convenience.

Seizing the Opportunity

This shift creates a big opportunity for forward-thinking grocers, but only if they start merchandising explicitly with the GLP-1 shopper in mind. That means curating assortments that emphasize protein-forward meals, high-fiber options, low-sugar snacks and smaller-portioned grab-and-go meal solutions, as well as rethinking the frozen aisle to offer smart, balanced, high-protein options.

It also means understanding what isn’t resonating. Legacy promotions on bulk chips or beverage deals may fall flat for a shopper who is uninterested in empty calories or large-format anything. Grocers should be trialing promotions for meal kits tailored to appetite-suppressed consumers, snack packs that deliver satiety without volume, or digital coupons geared toward high-protein items and sugar alternatives.

Consider creating a dedicated section, physical and digital, around GLP-1-friendly foods. Why not create signage or navigation that helps these shoppers find what they need quickly: high-protein yogurts, single-serve nut butters or mini frozen entrées that meet their portion needs and nutritional goals? As Petrak reported, consumer brands such as Danone and Nestlé are starting to respond, while some retailers, such as Walmart and Target, are making their own plans.

More retailers have work to do, however.

Merchandising and marketing to the GLP-1 consumer is just the next evolution in grocery. Retailers have adapted to this kind of behavior change many times before and thrived. The question today: Is your store ready for it?