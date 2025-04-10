Easter 'Retail Blackout:' Where It's Happening
Meanwhile, as budget-conscious consumers ponder what to serve for the springtime holiday, many food retailers are touting Easter meal deals. For example, Target is offering an Easter meal complete with a 6-pound ham and national-brand and Good & Gather staples. The meal serves six for under $5 per person. Meanwhile, competitor Walmart's Easter meal also allows shoppers to feed a table of eight for less than $6 per person.
Overall, consumers plan to spend a total of $23.6 billion in preparation for Easter this year, according to the annual survey released by the Washington D.C.-based National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. The amount is above last year’s $22.4 billion, and approaching the record $24 billion spent in 2023.
The survey found that the most popular Easter purchasing categories include candy (92%), food (89%), gifts (65%), decorations (51%) and clothing (49%). Overall, shoppers expect to spend a total of $7.4 billion on food, $3.8 billion on gifts, $3.5 billion on clothing, $3.3 billion on candy, $1.9 billion on flowers and $1.7 billion on decorations.
According to pricing expert Matt Pavich, of Alpharetta, Ga.-based Revionics, “Having the right pricing and promotions on the items consumers care most about will make all the difference this Easter season.”
