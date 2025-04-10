Easter 'Retail Blackout:' Where It's Happening

Consumers are expected to spend $23.6 billion on Easter, according to the National Retail Federation.

To be open or not to be open: That is the question for many grocers when it comes to the holidays.

For the next holiday on the calendar, Easter Sunday on April 20, some major U.S. food retailers have chosen to close their doors so store employees have an opportunity to spend time with family and friends.

Progressive Grocer has confirmed Easter shopping blackouts at several food retailers.

Consistent with years past, mass merchant Target's stores will be closed on Easter Sunday. The retailer's stores will observe regular store hours on April 19, and shoppers can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information.

National grocer ALDI's stores will be closed on April 20. Specific holiday hours for each local store can be found by using the store locator at stores.aldi.us.

National club retailer Sam’s Club will close all of its 600 locations on Easter Sunday.

Down south, Publix supermarkets will be closed on April 20, with normal operating hours on Saturday, April 19.

Texas-based H-E-B will also keep its doors closed on Easter Sunday.

Additionally, Costco Wholesale is reportedly closing most, if not all, of its stores for a full day in observance of Easter.