Dollar General to Open 1st Stores in Montana

Dollar General Corp. has released plans to open its first store in Montana in fall 2023, which will give the major retailer a presence in its 48th state and complete its continental U.S. presence.

Stores are are currently under construction at two locations: Columbia Falls (Flathead County) and Eureka (Lincoln County). Dollar General plans to evaluate additional areas in the state.

“Breaking ground on each new Dollar General is meaningful, as it signifies upcoming affordable access to quality goods to customers, new jobs and career growth opportunities to employees, grant availability to local organizations improving residents’ education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, and tax revenue for municipalities. Announcing plans for Montana has an extra element of excitement at Dollar General, because our expansion in the Treasure State will complete our presence throughout the lower 48,” noted Steve Deckard, Dollar General’s EVP of growth and emerging markets. “We look forward to celebrating our first Montana grand opening in the coming months and to serve new customers, employees and communities soon.”

Dollar General’s expansion to Montana comes after the company’s recent first international store opening in Mexico and complements its fiscal 2023 real estate plans.

After a tough first quarter, the company revealed that it was reducing the number of expected new store openings in fiscal 2023 to 990, down from its previous estimate of 1,050.

Dollar General’s net income totaled $514.4 million, or $2.34 per share, for its first quarter ended May 5, compared with $552.7 million, or $2.41 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 6.7% to $9.34 billion, missing estimates of $9.47 billion. Same-store sales rose 1.6%, less than expected. Strength in consumables was offset by slowdowns in the seasonal, home and apparel categories.

The new stores in Flathead and Lincoln counties are expected to employ approximately six to 10 people each, depending on the individual needs of the locations.

The company’s Montana expansion will also offer opportunities for nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to apply for adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF). Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, the DGLF has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education since 1993.

As of May 5, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,294 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico.