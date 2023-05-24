Dollar General Creates New Role to Help Grow Emerging Markets

Dollar General Corp. has named Steve Deckard to the newly created role of EVP of growth and emerging markets, effective June 1. Deckard, who most recently held the role of SVP of emerging markets and led the company’s international expansion into Mexico, began his Dollar General career in 2006 as a regional director.

“Over the past 17 years, Steve has played an important role in the expansion of our business, helping to further our mission of Serving Others both in the United States and now Mexico,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s CEO. “His proficiency in data science, retail operations and strategic implementation has been critical, and we look forward to extending our reach and progressing key strategic initiatives under Steve’s leadership.”

As EVP, growth and emerging markets, Deckard will provide leadership over initiatives including the Mi Súper Dollar General banner in Mexico, which debuted in early March. Deckard will also oversee pOpshelf and DG Well Being, along with the company’s real estate and decision science and analytics teams.

The discount retailer recently revealed expansions to its global supply chain network, including the opening of its first ground-up dual facility in Blair, Neb., and two permanent regional distribution hubs in Newnan, Ga., and Fort Worth, Texas. The company also announced expansion plans in Jonesville, S.C., and Amsterdam, N.Y., at existing facilities.

During his tenure at Dollar General, Deckard has held roles of increasing responsibility in store operations, asset protection, corporate process improvement, strategy and financial planning. Prior to joining Dollar General, Deckard spent more than 10 years at Walmart in various leadership roles. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.