Dollar General Reveals Nationwide Supply Chain Expansion

Dollar General Corp. is driving greater supply chain efficiencies. The discount retailer has revealed recent expansions to its global supply chain network, including the opening of its first ground-up, dual facility in Blair, Neb., and two permanent regional distribution hubs in Newnan, Ga., and Fort Worth, Texas. The company also announced expansion plans in Jonesville, S.C., and Amsterdam, N.Y., at existing facilities.

Nebraska: The retailer recently opened its Blair distribution center, which is expected to create approximately 400 new careers at full capacity and represents an approximate $140 million investment in Nebraska's Washington County. As the company’s first ground-up dual distribution center, Blair combines the efficiencies of traditional and DG Fresh supply chain networks, which is its strategic, multi-phased shift to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated products. The DG Fresh network is currently delivering to more than 19,000 stores from 12 facilities. A formal grand opening celebration is scheduled for summer 2023.

Georgia and Texas: The company recently increased distribution center storage capacity by more than 2 million square feet through two new permanent regional facilities in Newnan, Ga., and Fort Worth. Each facility will employ approximately 200 individuals at full capacity and serve as an intermediary point between import locations and Dollar General’s distribution center network.

South Carolina: The company invested approximately $45 million to expand its Jonesville distribution center, which first opened in 2005. The 250,000-square-foot addition was completed in spring 2023.

New York: Dollar General plans to build a 170,000 square foot DG Fresh facility to complement the company’s traditional distribution center that opened in 2019. The retailer currently plans to close on the property by fall 2023 and begin construction in 2024.

The company is also currently under construction on three distribution centers that were originally announced in July 2022. The new facilities are located in North Little Rock, Ark.; Aurora, Colo.; and Salem, Ore.

Dollar General takes several factors into consideration when choosing distribution center sites including proximities to its stores, local business environments and local workforces, among others.

“The recent additions to our supply chain network aim to provide greater efficiencies, create additional jobs and drive positive economic impact,” said Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s EVP of global supply chain. “We’re excited to continue growing our distribution center network to further support store growth and to better serve our customers and local communities.”

News of supply chain growth comes after Dollar General’s DG Media Network (DGMN) partnered with Meta. Under the partnership, advertisers can access Dollar General’s more than 90 million unique customer profiles across the Meta ecosystem via such placements as Facebook and Instagram News Feeds, Stories and Reels. DGMN also recently teamed with data collaboration platform LiveRamp. By advancing its data collaboration capabilities via LiveRamp, DGMN can boost customer experiences by connecting rural customer journeys in-store and online.

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.