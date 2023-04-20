Dollar General Elevates Kelly Dilts to EVP, CFO

In its latest round of executive promotions, Dollar General Corp. has named Kelly Dilts to the role of SVP, CFO, effective May 1. Current president and CFO John Garratt will retain his role as president until his planned retirement on June 2.

Dilts joined the discount retailer in July 2019 as SVP, finance, with responsibility for financial planning and analysis, procurement, margin planning and analytics, decision science and analytics, and investor relations. Before joining Dollar General, Dilts was EVP and CFO at Francesca’s Holdings Corp., and she also held finance and investor relations positions at Tailored Brands Inc.

“I’m confident in Kelly’s ability to lead Dollar General as CFO, based on her meaningful leadership and contributions since joining our team in 2019,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General CEO. “Kelly steps into the role after several years of strategic succession development with John and additional senior leaders across the business. I am confident she will not only thrive as CFO, but continue to elevate our finance team.”

Earlier this month, the company promoted Kelly Collier to the role of SVP, assistant general counsel, where she will continue to lead Dollar General’s business law team as she supports and advises those managing the company’s operations and strategic initiatives. She also oversees the management of regulatory compliance, contract negotiation and review, business litigation, subsidiary management, and intellectual property. Most recently, Collier advised on matters such as Dollar General’s entry into Mexico and its evolution of DG Media Network.

Additionally, Peggie Fort has joined Dollar General as VP, inventory and demand management. In this position, Fort will lead collaboration with merchandising, finance and the ONE Supply Chain network on forecasting, ordering and inventory levels.

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.