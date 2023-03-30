Dollar General Focuses on Beauty Segment With New Store Layout

Created for sensitive skin, Joy Works products are dermatologist-tested, clean, cruelty-free, dye-free, vegan friendly, gluten-free and mostly fragrance-free. Prebiotic and skin- conditioning ingredients also help soothe sensitive skin. Joy Works products include Calming Face Mask, Fragrance Free Daily Body Lotion, Gentle Facial Cleanser, Hydrating Facial Moisturizer and Soothing Body Lotion. Joy Works bottles are also recyclable.

According to Dollar General, the Curl Rhythm product line unites people not by the color of their skin, but also by their hair type. Each Curl Rhythm hair product is made with baobab seed oil to provide deep moisture and shine, fortifying strands to prevent breakage and providing anti-frizz results. Products include Deep Moisturizing Curl Shampoo, Deep Moisturizing Curl Conditioner, Hydrating Cleansing Conditioner, Leave In Conditioner Butter, Defining Curl Cream and Jojoba Oil Curl Gel. Curl Rhythm is silicone-free.

Paraben-free and color-safe, yes! honey is specially formulated for different hair types to keep hair nourished inside and out for soft, smooth, healthy-looking hair with every wash, and is made with 95% naturally derived ingredients. Products include Shampoo & Conditioner for damaged hair, Silky Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner for frizzy hair, and Bouncy Volume Shampoo & Conditioner for fine hair. Product packaging is made from 100% recycled plastic.

Dollar General’s exclusive Believe Beauty Skin, which debuted in 2021, has also added three new products: Detoxifying Clay Mask, Reviving Eye Cream and Vitamin C Brightening Serum. Believe Beauty Skin offers a selection of dermatologist-tested products for each stage of skin care, for normal, dry and oily skin types. The products are free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, petroleum and triclosan, as well as being vegan and cruelty-free, with no animal testing.

In addition to these exclusive products, more than 1,000 supplementary beauty items will be added to Dollar General’s Beauty Reinvention stores in 2023.

“We have been purposeful in our expansion, balancing new, fresh and trendy items with value,” said Wilson. “Beauty Reinvention creates a beauty destination at DG.”

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.