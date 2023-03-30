Advertisement
Dollar General Focuses on Beauty Segment With New Store Layout

Discount grocer adds 1,000+ beauty, skin and hair care offerings
Dollar General Beauty
Dollar General is rolling out new store layouts that reimagine the beauty, skin and hair care shopping experience for its customers.

Dollar General is reimagining the beauty, skin and hair shopping experience by creating an affordable “beauty destination” in its stores. Internally branded as Beauty Reinvention, the discount retailers new layout is bringing simpler, easy-to-navigate beauty and personal care aisles to approximately 300 stores this fiscal year.

The first Beauty Reinvention stores launched in February 2023 and include beauty bars to give customers what Dollar General calls a “treasure-hunt” experience with face masks, hair treatments, nail polish, lip gloss, bath bombs, and more. Other format enhancements include increasing the skin care section by 50% and soap and shower offerings by 30%, an expanded and cohesive hair care and color section that includes new textured hair products, and an overall increase in square footage dedicated to the beauty category.

“At DG, we are always listening to our customers, and in response we are investing in and expanding our beauty, skin and hair care offerings to meet their needs,” noted Amanda Wilson, senior beauty buyer at Dollar General. “Springtime marks an important moment to reset and refresh your self-care routine. We are excited to welcome new products that encompass the quality, performance and affordability that is expected from our brands and hope our shoppers enjoy the new experience.”

These new products Wilson mentioned encompass three new exclusive skin and hair product lines that debut nationwide starting this month. The store-branded lines are Joy Works, Curl Rhythm and yes! honey. All products are available for $6 or less, are derived from quality ingredients and are cruelty-free.

Dollar General Beauty
Dollar General's new exclusive skin and hair product lines will debut on shelves nationwide starting this month.

Created for sensitive skin, Joy Works products are dermatologist-tested, clean, cruelty-free, dye-free, vegan friendly, gluten-free and mostly fragrance-free. Prebiotic and skin- conditioning ingredients also help soothe sensitive skin. Joy Works products include Calming Face Mask, Fragrance Free Daily Body LotionGentle Facial CleanserHydrating Facial Moisturizer and Soothing Body Lotion. Joy Works bottles are also recyclable.

According to Dollar General, the Curl Rhythm product line unites people not by the color of their skin, but also by their hair type. Each Curl Rhythm hair product is made with baobab seed oil to provide deep moisture and shine, fortifying strands to prevent breakage and providing anti-frizz results. Products include Deep Moisturizing Curl ShampooDeep Moisturizing Curl ConditionerHydrating Cleansing ConditionerLeave In Conditioner ButterDefining Curl Cream and Jojoba Oil Curl Gel. Curl Rhythm is silicone-free.

Paraben-free and color-safe, yes! honey is specially formulated for different hair types to keep hair nourished inside and out for soft, smooth, healthy-looking hair with every wash, and is made with 95% naturally derived ingredients. Products include Shampoo & Conditioner for damaged hair, Silky Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner for frizzy hair, and Bouncy Volume Shampoo & Conditioner for fine hair. Product packaging is made from 100% recycled plastic.

Dollar General’s exclusive Believe Beauty Skin, which debuted in 2021, has also added three new products: Detoxifying Clay Mask, Reviving Eye Cream and Vitamin C Brightening Serum. Believe Beauty Skin offers a selection of dermatologist-tested products for each stage of skin care, for normal, dry and oily skin types. The products are free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, petroleum and triclosan, as well as being vegan and cruelty-free, with no animal testing.

In addition to these exclusive products, more than 1,000 supplementary beauty items will be added to Dollar General’s Beauty Reinvention stores in 2023.

“We have been purposeful in our expansion, balancing new, fresh and trendy items with value,” said Wilson. “Beauty Reinvention creates a beauty destination at DG.”

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

