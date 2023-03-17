Walmart Makes Clean Beauty More Accessible

In an effort to help customers find beauty products that align with their values, Walmart Inc. has launched a platform dedicated to clean beauty. The online shop, dubbed Clean Beauty at Walmart, features items that meet specific standards at multiple price points.

Pointing to Statista data, Walmart reports that more than 70% of consumers across allgenerations are looking for beauty products that align with their values. The movement is gaining momentum, with #cleanbeauty seeing 5.8 million posts on Instagram and 1.3 billion views on TikTok.

“We have been working to make our clean beauty standards best in class,” said Walmart VP of Beauty Creighton Kiper. “Walmart’s Clean Beauty products are made without any ingredients included on our Made Without List. To rigorously develop this list, we reviewed state and federal regulations, consulted suppliers and called on experts such as the Environmental Defense Fund.”

Kiper further explained that Walmart has been actively listening to its customers, and they increasingly want products without certain ingredients, as well as better transparency around what goes into them. The retailer has also been having conversations with suppliers in an effort to make more products without certain ingredients, explore more sustainable packaging alternatives, evaluate the carbon emissions associated with production and adopt cruelty-free and ethical standards.

“It’s all about meeting customer expectations,” said SVP of Sustainability Jane Ewing. “Walmart aspires to become a regenerative company, and this means working to have a lasting, net positive impact on society through our products, services and business practices.”

Continued Ewing: “To do so, we adopt a shared-value approach to business, believing that we can create a strong, resilient world by addressing the issues on the minds of our stakeholders through our business. Our customers want to buy products that reflect their values, and for many customers, that means providing greater transparency into product formulations and products made without certain ingredients.”

Walmart’s clean beauty selection currently includes more than 900 products, with nearly 80% of them priced under $10. The Clean Beauty at Walmart platform is expected to continue to grow each year.

Walmart's clean beauty selection currently includes more than 900 products, with nearly 80% of them priced under $10. The Clean Beauty at Walmart platform is expected to continue to grow each year.