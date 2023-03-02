Walmart Health Doubling Its Footprint in 2024

As it works to build 28 new centers throughout Texas and two new states – Missouri and Arizona – by the end of 2024, Walmart Health is doubling down on making health care more convenient, accessible and affordable for U.S. customers. The expansion marks Walmart Health’s entrance into two new states, and will bring its total health center count to 75.

Each new Walmart Health center will have an updated physical footprint and layout, as well as modern equipment and technology. Epic’s electronic health record system will be integrated across the full footprint.

“As we have from the beginning, we will continue to grow and adapt at a responsible pace to better serve the communities where we live and work,” wrote Dr. David Carmouche, SVP of omnichannel care. “With these new locations, we will bring to life some of the feedback we’ve heard from listening to our patients.”

Continued Carmouche: “One important element that will remain the same is our commitment to addressing a patient’s whole health needs, and that’s why our centers will continue to be staffed with qualified doctors, dentists, behavioral health specialists, community health workers and more. Last year, we opened our Fort Smith, Ark., center with a staff possessing a combined 325 years of experience in health care.”

The first of the new Walmart Health centers is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. There will be 10 locations in the Dallas metro area, eight locations in the Houston metro area, six in the Phoenix metro area, and four in the Kansas City, Mo., area. The state-of-the-art facilities will offer primary care, dental care, behavioral health, labs and X-ray, audiology, and Walmart Health Virtual Care telehealth services.

Walmart Health was first launched in 2019 and currently has locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. More than 20 locations were brought online in the Sunshine State last year.

