Dollar General, Meta Team on Ad Solutions

Dollar General’s media network, DGMN, has teamed up with Meta on a first-to-market solution allowing advertisers to reach hard-to-reach consumers and close the loop with in-store sales. Under the partnership, advertisers can access Dollar General’s more than 90 million unique customer profiles across the Meta ecosystem via such placements as Facebook and Instagram News Feeds, Stories and Reels.

“We are thrilled to debut this market-first initiative allowing our advertisers to reach Dollar General customers via Meta placements while utilizing our opted-in first-party data,” said Charlene Charles, head of DG Media Network Operations. “Our team provides full end-to-end campaign support and creative services while measuring closed-loop attributable store sales. We look forward to extending the reach of DGMN through the world’s largest social platform to deliver even more effective media for our advertisers.”

[Read more: "Dollar General Crosses Border Into Mexico"]

Menlo Park, Calif.-based Meta’s Advanced Analytics offering allows SQL-based custom measurement and analysis in a secure environment. Using this solution, DGMN can evaluate the business impact of Meta marketing investments to a particular brand, uncovering new insights, including such quantifiable metrics as return on ad spend, versus more traditional and directional metrics such as intent to buy.

“We are excited to partner with Dollar General as they expand their product offering and deliver more solutions that help meet the consumer in desirable environments,” said Jen Bryce, head of U.S. retail media at Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based Unilever, a DGMN advertising partner. “The first-to-market closed loop measurement on Meta is exciting as we gain more valuable insights and data on our campaign performance.”

Early testing has revealed DGMN’s ability to reach customers across 1,400 derived attributes.

In related news, DGMN and data collaboration platform LiveRamp have joined forces to connect rural customer journeys in-store and online, bolster partnerships with advertisers with better analytics and measurement, and improve ROI of advertising spend.

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.