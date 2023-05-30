Dollar General Promotes Various Officers, Hires 1

Mark Person has been promoted to division VP, store operations, responsible for regions in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York. Person joined Dollar General in 2016 as a district manager, with his most recent role being director of diversity and inclusion. Before joining the company, he held roles of increasing responsibility in the education, technology and retail industries.

Earlier this month, Dollar General named Steve Deckard to the newly created role of EVP of growth and emerging markets, effective June 1. Deckard most recently held the role of SVP of emerging markets and led the company’s international expansion into Mexico.

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.