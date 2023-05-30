Advertisement
Dollar General Promotes Various Officers, Hires 1

7 executives get new leadership roles
Dollar General Chad Fox Headshot
Chad Fox

Dollar General Corp. has promoted six executives and hired one across its store support center and field teams.

Chad Fox has been promoted to SVP, chief marketing officer. Fox will continue his leadership and branding expertise to amplify the voice of the customer, generate increased traffic and enhance customer engagement. He will also lead the newly evolved DG Media Network (DGMN) and will now have Dollar General's digital team under his authority. Fox joined the Dollar General in 2019 as VP, chief marketing officer, at that time bringing 20-plus years of retail, agency and CPG marketing experience to the company.

Dollar General Aaron Carlisle Headshot
Aaron Carlisle

Aaron Carlisle has been promoted to VP, asset protection – retail. Carlisle will lead the field asset protection operations team. He joined Dollar General in 2013 as a regional director. Before joining the company, Carlisle spent 18 years in corporate and field retail operations in the grocery industry.

dollar general head shot
Amelia Kennedy

Amelia Kennedy has been promoted to VP, asset protection – store support center. Kennedy will be responsible for Dollar General and pOpshelf’s asset protection and inventory optimization strategies, as well as leading the compliance team and the newly created Center of Excellence, which supports monitoring store-level compliance, data gathering and future field enhancement analysis. Kennedy joined the company in 2009 and has held roles of increasing responsibility in store operations and asset protection, most recently as senior director of asset protection.

Dollar General Smriti Maheshwari Headshot
Smriti Maheshwari

Smriti Maheshwari has joined Dollar General as VP, inventory and demand management, in which capacity she will lead the inventory teams for the consumables business. Maheshwari has more than 22 years of experience in retail, including merchandising, supply chain and store design, where she led several high-performing functions that leveraged talent and skills across several geographies.

Dollar General Tim Bartlett Headshot
Tim Bartlett

Tim Bartlett has been promoted to division VP, store operations, responsible for stores from Oklahoma to California. Bartlett joined Dollar General in 2016 as a district manager leading the company’s market stores before his promotion to regional director. Most recently, he worked in field human resources before transitioning to director of emerging markets, supporting the launch of Dollar General's first store in Mexico. Before joining the company, he held roles of increasing responsibility in retail operations.

Dollar General Julie Martin Headshot
Julie Martin

Julie Martin has been promoted to division VP, store operations, responsible for regions in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. Martin joined Dollar General in 2020 as a regional director and her most recent role was senior director of sales. Before joining Dollar General, she held roles of increasing responsibility over an 18-year span at a drug store retailer.

Dollar General Mark Person Headshot
Mark Person

Mark Person has been promoted to division VP, store operations, responsible for regions in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York. Person joined Dollar General in 2016 as a district manager, with his most recent role being director of diversity and inclusion. Before joining the company, he held roles of increasing responsibility in the education, technology and retail industries. 

Earlier this month, Dollar General named Steve Deckard to the newly created role of EVP of growth and emerging markets, effective June 1. Deckard  most recently held the role of SVP of emerging markets and led the company’s international expansion into Mexico.

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

