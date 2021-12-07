Cool Treats and Creative Tweets Part of Lidl’s New Sweepstakes

National Ice Cream Day is coming up in July 18, and Lidl is getting in the spirit with a new giveaway contest. The three winners of Lidl’s National Ice Cream Day sweepstakes will receive a year’s worth of free ice cream in the form of a Lidl gift card.

The contest began July 12 and closes on July 17 just before midnight Eastern Daylight Time. To enter, shoppers must use their public Twitter profile to post a tweet that shares details about their favorite ice cream treat from Lidl’s Gelatelli product line of sorbets, gelatos and other frozen desserts. The company will choose three winners at random on National Ice Cream Day.

Lidl launched the Gelatelli line of frozen treats in May. Sold for under $5 in stores, the products are free of artificial flavors and made with clean ingredients such as fresh cream, sugar, milk and, depending on the product, Rainforest Alliance or Fairtrade-sourced cocoa.

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees worldwide. In the United States, the Arlington, Va.-based grocer has more than 100 stores in nine East Coast states. The company is No. 96 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.