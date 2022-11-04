Café Valley Bakery Swirled Bundt Cakes

Ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley has expanded its Bundt cake line with three 16-ounce Swirled Bundt Cakes available in grocers nationwide. The varieties are Triple Citrus Swirl, featuring mandarin orange, key lime and lemon batters with a rich yellow glaze, topped with white chocolate chips and orange accent icing; Chocolate Espresso Swirl, including chocolate and espresso batter with a chocolate espresso glaze and caramel mocha accent icing; and Raspberry White Chocolate Swirl, combining white chocolate and raspberry batter, topped with a white glaze, white chocolate chips and raspberry-colored icing. Retailing for a suggested price range of $5.99-$6.99 each, the Swirled Bundt Cakes join an existing array of specialty 16-ounce Bundt cakes from Café Valley, including Lemon, Triple Chocolate Fudge, Pumpkin Cream Cheese, All American and Christmas Chocolate Bundt Cakes.