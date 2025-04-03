Premium Italian sparkling-beverage brand Sanpellegrino has now introduced its latest product, Sanpellegrino CIAO! – a line of flavored sparkling waters made with real fruit juices. Inspired by Sicily’s longstanding tradition of blending sparkling water with citrus juice and a touch of salt to enhance flavor, the beverage line consists of four fruity flavors: Peach, Blood Orange, Lime and Cherry. Each 11.15-fluid-ounce can features real fruit juices and a pinch of Sicilian salt, contains 10 calories or fewer, and has 0 grams added sugars. Scheduled to roll out to retailers nationwide in April, CIAO! joins Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks and Sanpellegrino Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks in the venerable brand’s portfolio. A 6-pack of CIAO! retails for a suggested $5.99.