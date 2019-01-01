All New Daiya Breakfast Burritos… Coming Soon!

Kickstart your morning with plant-based power!

Protein-packed and fiber-fueled, Daiya’s all new Breakfast Burritos are the first to market frozen breakfast burritos that are plant-based and free from dairy, soy and gluten. Available in 2 exciting flavors, both new SKUs feature Daiya’s proprietary egg style scramble which is just as tasty as traditional scrambled eggs!

We can’t give away too much, but what we CAN tell you is one hearty SKU contains our egg style scramble, meatless beef style crumbles, seasoned potatoes, Canadian maple syrup and Daiya Cutting Board Cheddar Style Shreds. The other sizzlin’ SKU features our fluffy egg style scramble, black beans, jalapeño peppers, sautéed onion, poblano salsa, tender potatoes and Daiya Cutting Board Cheddar Style Shreds.

Each Daiya Breakfast Burrito is individually wrapped and ready to eat in just over 2 minutes. It’s the perfect plant-based grab ‘n go meal or snack suitable for any daypart.

When can you get your hands on them? Daiya’s revolutionary breakfast burritos are expected to launch this fall at a grocer near you! In the meantime, make sure to check out our current all-day frozen burritos – available in 4 bold flavors – to get your plant-based burrito fix.