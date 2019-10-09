Whole Foods Offers Snap Kitchen Meals at Select Stores

Whole Foods Market is rolling out fresh ready-to-eat dietitian-curated meals from Snap Kitchen to select stores throughout the Southwest, including all six of the grocer’s locations in Austin, Texas, where both companies are based.

“Whole Foods Market was an early pioneer in changing the way consumers look at real food, mindful eating and healthy living,” said Jon Carter, CEO of Snap Kitchen. “Similarly, our mission has always been to help improve the lives of others by making it easy to eat healthy, delicious meals made from well-sourced ingredients, with options to meet a variety of lifestyles and nutrition goals.”

Snap Kitchen’s Whole Foods offering consists of 35 fresh prepared meals and beverages, including plant-based offerings suitable for vegetarians and seafood-based meals, all of which are gluten-free and color-coded by lifestyle category such as vegan, keto, Whole30 and Paleo. Morning options include quinoa chorizo breakfast tacos, banana pancakes and a spinach and goat cheese frittata, while lunch and dinner items range from creamy mushroom fusilli to a veggie burger, sweet chili glazed Atlantic salmon and an umami grain bowl. What’s more, customers can choose from a variety of functional juices, smoothies, protein shakes and Glow Collagen Water.

“We understand people are busier than ever these days, and we’re excited to offer a new healthy line of ready-to-eat meal options that meet our high quality standards and meet the need of our customers,” noted Jessica Johnson, regional VP of the Southwest region at Whole Foods.

Every Snap Kitchen meal is crafted with health benefits in mind and features leafy greens and veggies, healthy fats and high-quality proteins essential to brain, muscle and gut health. The meals are made fresh daily, never frozen, and don’t contain any gluten, antibiotics, added hormones, or artificial preservatives, flavors or colors. The company also uses compostable containers with recyclable lids to help reduce waste.

Added Carter, “This is a unique opportunity to grow Snap Kitchen’s retail footprint on a significant scale and also introduce our nutrient-packed meals to a new set of health-conscious shoppers seeking a happy, healthy lifestyle.”

Having launched its ecommerce platform and app in 2016, along with a subscription meal-plan program available via local on-demand delivery or in-store pickup, Snap Kitchen has 33 retail stores across Texas and in Philadelphia. In June 2019, the company extended its national reach with direct shipping to another 80 million households across 15 states and cities, among them New York, New Jersey, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Washington, D.C.

Under its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, Whole Foods is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. The chain has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.