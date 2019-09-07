Ayesha Curry Meal Kits Available at 2 Whole Foods Stores

Chef, restauranteur, author and television host Ayesha Curry has developed a curated line of meal kits under her lifestyle brand Homemade that are now available at two California Whole Foods Market stores. The kits feature recipes by Curry and fresh, premium, local ingredients sourced by Local Crate, a leading purveyor of premium meal kits.

“As a devout Whole Foods Market shopper, I’m thrilled to be partnering with Whole Foods Market and Local Crate to launch my new line of premium meal kits,” said Curry, who is also married to basketball superstar Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors. “I’m passionate about helping families get back around the dinner table and developed my meal kits for cooks of all skill levels to execute a delicious weeknight meal the whole family will love.”

“Local Crate works with local farmers and local makers to create inspired meal kits with the freshest ingredients,” noted Frank Jackman, co-founder and CEO of the St. Paul, Minn.-based company, whose seasonal meal kits can be found at select Target stores, Whole Foods, UNFI and regional grocers. “Working with Ayesha and her vision for reigniting the magic of a home-cooked meal, one home at a time, has inspired a new way to deliver the best of local.”

Currently available for purchase at Whole Foods locations in Harrison (Oakland) and Stevens Creek (Cupertino), the line consists of the following:

Honey-Lime Chicken Breasts with Wasabi Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Garlic Kale

Pomegranate Chimichurri Steak with Spiced-Rubbed Roasted Parsnips and Carrots

Cheesy Baked Penne Primavera with Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella

Warm Vegetable & Chickpea Coconut Curry Bowls with Basmati Rice

Jackman told Progressive Grocer, “Our goal is to continue to bring the Homemade meal kits to people across America,” but declined to comment on any expansion plans.

Originating with meal kits, the Homemade brand has now expanded into gardening products, jewelry and home fragrances. This past February, Homemade opened its first retail location, in Oakland’s Jack London Square.

Under its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, Whole Foods, based in Austin Texas, is No. 10 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.