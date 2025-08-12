What’s Trending in Halloween Candy?

Hershey's new Count-shaped Kit Kit reflects consumers interest in different shapes and sizes of classic candies.

As retailers get their stores in shape for spooky season, they may find that actual candy shapes are trending for 2025. That’s one takeaway from The Hershey Co., which is launching several new products – including inventive shapes – for the season.

“The consumer insights are telling us loud and clear that consumers are passionate about their candy in the season and love seasonal shapes. They are motivated by unique shapes, mini shapes and flavored shapes,” reported Katie DeCapria, senior brand manager, Halloween, for Hershey. She spoke during a recent “Hersheyween” webinar spotlighting new and popular candies for the holiday.

Shawn Houser-Fedor, senior director, R&D at Hershey, agreed. “I think our portfolio lends itself to different varieties and experiences,” she said, citing the popularity of Reese’s pumpkins and bats and the excitement around a new “Count”-shaped Kit Kat bar for 2025.

That Kit Kat bar was around three years in the making, Houser-Fedor added. “Getting a wafer in that shape was something we thought consumers would love,” she shared.

The company’s emphasis on Halloween reflects the occasion’s growing significance. Indeed, its not as much of an upcoming holiday as it is one that’s already in progress, as evidenced by the emergence of “summerween” as a promotional season.

“Halloween isn’t one night. It’s a 10-week season, with consumers gearing up earlier each year,” De Capria declared.