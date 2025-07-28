ALDI Blends 'Summerween' and Back-to-School in Latest Product Rollout

ALDI is rolling out a range of products intended to bridge the period between midsummer and Halloween, with its own brands, as is typically the case, heavily featured.

The grocer is stocking stores with what it is calling "Summerween vibes" in the Finds aisle, an array of spooky home decor offerings slated for a mid-August introduction. These include the Kirkton House Halloween Throw, Halloween Molded Candle, Ceramic Haunted House, and other seasonal merchandise.

At the same time, ALDI wants to make things easier for customers engaged in back-to-school shopping with a range of products that serve needs from packable lunches to dorm room necessities, including:

Ready-made meals for busy schedules, including Mama Cozzi's Korean Bulgogi Pizzas, Whole & Simple Honey Sesame Salmon Bowls, and Specially Selected Crispy Stuffed Shrimp.

Snacks for study breaks such as Clancy's Pumpkin Spice Pretzels, Everything Bagel Seasoning Kettle Corn, and Southern Grove Snickerdoodle Spice Almonds.

Student-friendly items like Stackable Bamboo Drawer Organizers, Ambiano Electric Glass Kettles, and SOHL Decorative Ottomans.

Other items ALDI is featuring have unique elements, such as the company's Specially Selected Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough Bread, Adventuridge Tabletop Smokeless Fire Pit, and Emporium Selection Summer Goat Logs.

This article was originally published by sister brand Store Brands.