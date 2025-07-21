Is ‘Summerween’ a Thing?

Social media platforms like TikTok have fueled the Summerween movement, as Mars reports that it continues to take off among young consumers in particular.

Rolling over sets from Fourth of July to back-to-school and even Halloween displays isn’t a new concept in retailing. What has shifted, however, is shoppers’ enthusiasm for the early start on fall goodies and decor.

Mars, Inc. is heeding this trend, dubbed “Summerween,” by sharing new research and rolling out seasonal items even as heat waves and late-night sunsets peak. “Summerween is a movement and Mars is matching that energy — making sure your favorite Halloween products are on shelf whenever you’re ready to celebrate,” explained Tim LeBel, Mars “Chief Halloween Officer” and president of sales. “We’re inspired by the fans reshaping tradition and we’re ready to celebrate alongside them with more than 90 products in our 2025 Halloween line-up.”

Mars highlighted that movement in its 2025 “Mars Tricks, Treats and Trends” report, which found that Gen Z and Millennial consumers are more likely to get a jump on Halloween. Overall, 1 in 5 American consumers say they begin planning for the holiday two months or more before the actual date.

Perhaps not surprisingly, these shoppers are really big on that holiday: Early planners are two times more likely to celebrate at home with friends and cook-Halloween inspired meals. This cohort is also nearly three times more likely to buy Halloween candy when first available.

In addition to sharing its Halloween-centric report, Mars is releasing several candy varieties. The company is bringing back classic candies and rolling out new items such as M&M’s Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie, Twix and Snickers Ghoulish Green and Skittles Shriekers, among others.