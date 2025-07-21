 Skip to main content

Is ‘Summerween’ a Thing?

Mars gets an early jump on spooky season as research shows younger shoppers are ready
Lynn Petrak
Summerween
Social media platforms like TikTok have fueled the Summerween movement, as Mars reports that it continues to take off among young consumers in particular.

Rolling over sets from Fourth of July to back-to-school and even Halloween displays isn’t a new concept in retailing. What has shifted, however, is shoppers’ enthusiasm for the early start on fall goodies and decor. 

Mars, Inc. is heeding this trend, dubbed “Summerween,” by sharing new research and rolling out seasonal items even as heat waves and late-night sunsets peak. “Summerween is a movement and Mars is matching that energy — making sure your favorite Halloween products are on shelf whenever you’re ready to celebrate,” explained Tim LeBel, Mars “Chief Halloween Officer” and president of sales. “We’re inspired by the fans reshaping tradition and we’re ready to celebrate alongside them with more than 90 products in our 2025 Halloween line-up.”

Mars highlighted that movement in its 2025 “Mars Tricks, Treats and Trends” report, which found that Gen Z and Millennial consumers are more likely to get a jump on Halloween. Overall, 1 in 5 American consumers say they begin planning for the holiday two months or more before the actual date.

Perhaps not surprisingly, these shoppers are really big on that holiday: Early planners are two times more likely to celebrate at home with friends and cook-Halloween inspired meals. This cohort is also nearly three times more likely to buy Halloween candy when first available.

In addition to sharing its Halloween-centric report, Mars is releasing several candy varieties. The company is bringing back classic candies and rolling out new items such as M&M’s Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie, Twix and Snickers Ghoulish Green and Skittles Shriekers, among others.

The CPG is going all-in on the trend by hosting a Summerween event, too. Mars announced that it is teaming with a New York City stoop designer on a Summerween-themed stoop display from July 21-26.

One can expect products from other brands to hit shelves sooner than later, as Summerween is underway and is fueled by social media platforms like TikTok and Pinterest. On Aug. 1, Post Consumer Brands will debut a Halloween Oreo Puffs cereal. Candy company Haribo has also dropped Halloween treats, which include Sour Bats and Fall Edition Goldbears, among other items.

Some retailers are touting Summerween offerings. Walmart, for its part, has introduced “Summer Frights” products that include a watermelon jack-o-lantern and blankets with motifs combining Halloween and summer.

Other data supports the idea that consumers don’t have any bones about celebrating Halloween in late summer. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that nearly half (47%) of consumers started Halloween shopping before October last year, up from 37% five years ago. 

