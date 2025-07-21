Is ‘Summerween’ a Thing?
The CPG is going all-in on the trend by hosting a Summerween event, too. Mars announced that it is teaming with a New York City stoop designer on a Summerween-themed stoop display from July 21-26.
One can expect products from other brands to hit shelves sooner than later, as Summerween is underway and is fueled by social media platforms like TikTok and Pinterest. On Aug. 1, Post Consumer Brands will debut a Halloween Oreo Puffs cereal. Candy company Haribo has also dropped Halloween treats, which include Sour Bats and Fall Edition Goldbears, among other items.
Some retailers are touting Summerween offerings. Walmart, for its part, has introduced “Summer Frights” products that include a watermelon jack-o-lantern and blankets with motifs combining Halloween and summer.
Other data supports the idea that consumers don’t have any bones about celebrating Halloween in late summer. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that nearly half (47%) of consumers started Halloween shopping before October last year, up from 37% five years ago.