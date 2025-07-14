Consumers Seek Value as Back-to-School Budgets Tighten

Consumers said they are seeking more value for their dollar as they begin their back-to-school shopping trips.

Consumer spending during the back-to-school shopping season is forecast to be lower than 2024, with shoppers at higher income levels expected to tighten their budgets for classroom-related products.

A new survey of shoppers by Deloitte revealed that consumers are expected to spend $570 per child in preparation for the 2025-26 school year, a drop of $17 from 2024 and down $91 from 2022. Additionally, 40% of consumers are showing signs of value-seeking, making more cost-conscious choices, deal-driven purchases, and convenience sacrifices.

According to Deloitte, parents surveyed plan to focus their back-to-school purchases around big promotional events in July, spread out expenses over a longer period, trade down to more affordable brands and retailers, and even scale back on speedy delivery for more affordable, slower shipping.

Notably, lower-income parents surveyed said they plan to spend 10% more year-over-year, while middle- and higher-income parents expect to spend 7% and 9% less, respectively. Two-thirds of families making $50,000 or less per year said they will spend more because of higher prices, half of those making between $50,000 and $99,000 annually said they have less money to spend, and 60% of those making $100,000 or more said they were worried about the U.S. economy.