Consumers Seek Value as Back-to-School Budgets Tighten

New consumer survey from Deloitte found that consumers are looking for new options to help save money heading into the fall
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
Consumers said they are seeking more value for their dollar as they begin their back-to-school shopping trips.

Consumer spending during the back-to-school shopping season is forecast to be lower than 2024, with shoppers at higher income levels expected to tighten their budgets for classroom-related products.

A new survey of shoppers by Deloitte revealed that consumers are expected to spend $570 per child in preparation for the 2025-26 school year, a drop of $17 from 2024 and down $91 from 2022. Additionally, 40% of consumers are showing signs of value-seeking, making more cost-conscious choices, deal-driven purchases, and convenience sacrifices.

According to Deloitte, parents surveyed plan to focus their back-to-school purchases around big promotional events in July, spread out expenses over a longer period, trade down to more affordable brands and retailers, and even scale back on speedy delivery for more affordable, slower shipping.

Notably, lower-income parents surveyed said they plan to spend 10% more year-over-year, while middle- and higher-income parents expect to spend 7% and 9% less, respectively. Two-thirds of families making $50,000 or less per year said they will spend more because of higher prices, half of those making between $50,000 and $99,000 annually said they have less money to spend, and 60% of those making $100,000 or more said they were worried about the U.S. economy.

“Parents are laser-focused on preparing their children for the school year, but we expect back-to-school spending to remain flat amid economic headwinds and financial concerns across income groups,” said Natalie Martini, vice chair and sector leader of U.S. Retail & Consumer Products with Deloitte. “Consumers are expecting higher prices on back-to-school items this year, so they’re looking for ways to save. Despite these pressures, children’s influence on their parents’ spending remains strong, and extracurriculars remain a priority for most parents, who continue to value their importance to a child’s well-being.”

Survey respondents expect to increase their spending on clothing and accessories, up 6% to $13.4 billion. Spending on all other categories is expected to decline: technology (-8%); school supplies (-3%); and other home and health products, including personal hygiene items and educational furniture (-12%).

Mass merchant retailers continue to lead the way, increasing by six percentage points year-over-year, with more people planning to shop retailers in this channel of distribution. They’re followed by online and off-price retailers, dollar stores and warehouse membership clubs.

Additionally, Deloitte’s survey also found that those looking for deals may sacrifice loyalty: 75% say they will shift brands if the preferred brand is too expensive (versus 67% in 2024), 65% say they will shop at more affordable retailers (versus 62% in 2024), and 50% will shop for private labels over name brands (flat year-over-year).

Younger parents are also turning to social media for their back-to-school shopping needs. In the survey, 75% of Gen Z parents and 46% of Millennials parents plan to use social media for their back-to-school shopping, with both groups likely to spend 1.8x more compared to others who don’t use social media.

