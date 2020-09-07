What Consumers Want to Eat Now

Food retailers trying to optimize assortments in the second half of what has already been an extremely challenging year should be focused on spicy chicken sandwiches, cold brew coffee products and lobster roll meal kits.

That's according to a new report from Grubhub called "State of the Plate," which looked at food delivery trends during the first half of the year, in which consumers facing a pandemic pantry loaded, ordered takeout, and quarantined. The report also predicts which food trends might dominate retail during the second half of the year.

According to Grubhub, the spicy chicken sandwich saw a nearly 300% rise in popularity this year, with other top foods spanning a range of categories and plenty of newcomers:

spicy chicken sandwich: 299% more popular

plant-based burger: 291% more popular

vanilla shake: 273% more popular

iced latte: 261% more popular

chili: 228% more popular

cinnamon roll: 205% more popular

chimichanga: 195% more popular

beef burrito: 181% more popular

potato taco: 169% more popular

taro milk tea: 168% more popular

During quarantine, orders of meal kits rose 55% compared to the year before as diners put their own personal touch on the ingredients delivered, according to Grubhub.

Most Popular Meal Kit Orders

D.I.Y. burger

D.I.Y. lobster roll kit

D.I.Y. salad

D.I.Y. pizza

D.I.Y. gyro kit

Similar to Grubhub's 2019 Year in Food Report, diners are continuing to eat vegan and vegetarian dishes. So far this year, vegan orders have risen by 23%, plant-based burgers specifically increasing by 90% and general plant-based orders by a whopping 135%.

black bean burger: 233% more popular

grilled portobello mushroom burger: 179% more popular

Impossible burger: 167% more popular

quinoa-based burger: 161% more popular

eggplant burger: 147% more popular

TOP TRENDS ACROSS MEAL TIMES

Breakfast: While bacon, egg and cheese came in at No. 1 in 2019, Grubhub says it is yet to see the breakfast staple among 2020's top foods. Instead:

acai bowl: 359% more popular

chorizo burrito: 270% more popular

potato pancakes: 259% more popular

shrimp and grits: 179% more popular

vegetable wrap: 112% more popular

Lunch: Salads and sandwiches led the charge, while avocado toast made a bit of a comeback.

Thai chicken salad: 399% more popular

tuna salad sandwich: 262% more popular

chicken avocado melt: 188% more popular

kale caesar salad: 165% more popular

avocado toast: 164% more popular

Dinner: From Italian to Indian, diners are getting in a mix of cuisines for dinner.

rigatoni bolognese: 292% more popular

lamb vindaloo: 283% more popular

vegetable korma: 267% more popular

moo shu pork: 266% more popular

salmon avocado roll: 244% more popular

Top late-night orders: Carbs came out on top, but 2020 brings in the appearance of a sweet treat.

cheesy breadsticks: 412% more popular

strawberry cheesecake: 247% more popular

cheese sliders: 220% more popular

jalapeno poppers: 216% more popular

pizza puffs: 182% more popular

Grubhub took a look at the top foods on its platform for the specified mealtimes/food types below from Jan. 1-June 20, 2020, as compared to the same timeframe in 2019 to find the top items rising in popularity.

As far as what retailers can expect to see in the latter half of 2020, summer is currently seeing demand for lighter fare, but expect the fall to heat up with a little spice.

Forecasts: Summer (in ranking order)

vegetable biryani

spinach and artichoke wonton

Mexican shrimp cocktail

black bean and quinoa bowl

balsamic chicken salad

Forecasts: Fall (in ranking order)

miso tofu bowl

quinoa taco salad

mushroom burger

cajun wing

buffalo chicken empanada

A LOOK AT HOW QUARANTINE HAS IMPACTED AMERICA

On March 18, the first shelter-in-place order was initiated in San Francisco and the rest of the country followed suit shortly after. As Americans stayed home, they continued to order food using features like contact-free delivery to safely enjoy their favorite meals from local restaurants.

Over the months, Grubhub observed diners turn to comfort foods, order alcoholic beverages, and D.I.Y. orders. Under quarantine one thing was clear: Morning coffee routines changed as orders of cold brew rose by 232%

Most popular foods nationwide: It's all about the comfort foods and shareable plates as people order in.

spicy chicken sandwich: 353% more popular

red velvet cupcake: 196% more popular

plant-based burger: 166% more popular

cajun shrimp chicken pasta: 164% more popular

cheeseburger sliders: 158% more popular

Most popular items searched: While restaurants and bars were closed, diners were searching for a way to bring home the full dining experience.

wine

cake

boba tea

beer

donuts

Top alcohol orders (in ranking order): As delivery rose in popularity, so did alcoholic beverages while diners stayed home.

pinot grigio

hot sake

rosé

light beer

IPA

merlot

frozen strawberry margarita

chardonnay

cabernet

pina colada

Methodology: Grubhub took a look at order trends on its platform from Jan.1-June 20, 2020, as compared to the same timeframe in 2019 to find the top items rising in popularity so far.