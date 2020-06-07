Connected Kitchen Movement Gathers Momentum

"Cynthia joining our team, with her years of sales leadership, signals a real evolution in where Drop is going," said Ben Harris, CEO and co-founder of Drop. "With her guidance and support we are dramatically improving the product offering for our current appliance partners, and spreading that value to all the appliance manufacturers looking for support in getting their appliances connected. Her experience at a number of other startups with various exits, from acquisition to IPO, along with deep knowledge of SaaS, platform and hardware markets is the ideal ingredient to take the company to the next level."

Drop maintains that the appliance market is moving into an era of penetration around smart, connected appliances, expected to grow to $8.2 billion in the next four years. Founded in 2012 and with its recent funding raise, Drop contends it is poised for exponential growth and works with notable appliance manufacturers such as Instant Brands, GE Appliances, Electrolux, LG Electronics, Panasonic and Kenwood.

"Joining Drop is exciting, not only the opportunity to help grow the company further in the connected appliance space, but being able to leverage my technology startup experience, sales leadership, and process mindset," West said. “What's more, I get to contribute to making people's lives healthier by providing a platform that makes cooking effortless. In these tumultuous times, food can be a way to bridge across our various cultures, a way to learn about each other and what we have in common."

West’s appointment comes one month after Drop announced $13.3 million in Series A funding co-led by Alpha Edison and Morpheus Ventures with participation from Act Venture Capital. Steve Horowitz, partner at Alpha Edison, and Ray Musci, managing director at Morpheus Ventures, joined Drop's board of directors following the investment.

Horowitz led the engineering team that created Android and views Drop's technology as the foundation of the connected kitchen, providing an agnostic platform that allows every appliance in the kitchen to work seamlessly together.

"In the same way Android armed an industry to compete in the smartphone game, Drop is primed to be the platform that all brands operate on, fundamentally changing the way we use technology in the kitchen. The consumer experience will be enhanced dramatically to the benefit of everyone — people cooking at home and the appliance manufacturers,” according to Horowitz.

Drop's Kitchen OS connects all stages of the cooking journey, operating as a place where appliance manufacturers, recipe publishers and grocers can come together to inspire and guide everyday cooks at home, according to the company.