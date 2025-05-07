Weis Markets Performs as Expected Despite Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment
The chief executive reviewed the financial results during the company's annual shareholders meeting in its hometown of Sunbury, Pa., on May 1. He also discussed the company's growth efforts, including record investments in its long-term capital expenditure program, which are designed to generate opportunities for its associates and enhance shareholder value.
“In 2024, we completed work on 17 projects, including six major remodels, nine minor remodels and two fuel centers,” Weis said. “In 2025, we are building four new stores, our first since 2022, and expect to open three by the end of this year and the fourth early in 2026. Each store will be over 60,000 square feet with new features, expansive fresh departments, fuel centers and sustainable technologies. Three are located in the Maryland communities of Lake Linganore, Charlotte Hall and Waldorf, while the fourth is in Middletown, Del.”
The Weis Markets board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share to shareholders of record as of May 12, payable on May 27.