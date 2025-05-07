 Skip to main content

Weis Markets Performs as Expected Despite Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment

Mid-Atlantic food retailer's Q1 net sales, adjusted for Easter holiday shift, increased 2.7%
Marian Zboraj
Weis Market
Weis Markets is building four new stores in 2025.

Weis Markets Inc. has reported that net sales and other revenue for its 13-week first quarter ended March 29 totaled $1.20 billion, compared with $1.18 billion for the same period in 2024, an increase of 1.6%. 

The company estimates that its net sales, adjusted for the $14.0 million shift of the Easter holiday occurring in the first quarter in 2024 compared with the second quarter in 2025, were up 2.7%. 

Unadjusted first-quarter comparable-store sales excluding fuel increased 1.0% on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 4.3% on a two-year stacked basis.

The Mid-Atlantic food retailer's first-quarter net income totaled $20.48 million compared with $23.17 million in 2024, down 11.6%. Q1 earnings per share totaled 76 cents compared with 86 cents per share for the same period in 2024.

“Our first-quarter 2025 results, adjusted for the year-over-year Easter holiday shift, are in line with our expectations despite the challenges of an uncertain macroeconomic environment,” said Weis Markets Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. “During the quarter, our net sales benefited from significant regional weather events, continuing product price investments and the increased tempo of our loyalty marketing rewards program. In addition, we continue to make strategic cost investments in our associates and technologies that improve efficiencies and enhance customer experience. We remain truly grateful to our associates for their efforts to provide excellent service to our customers.”

The chief executive reviewed the financial results during the company's annual shareholders meeting in its hometown of Sunbury, Pa., on May 1. He also discussed the company's growth efforts, including record investments in its long-term capital expenditure program, which are designed to generate opportunities for its associates and enhance shareholder value.

“In 2024, we completed work on 17 projects, including six major remodels, nine minor remodels and two fuel centers,” Weis said. “In 2025, we are building four new stores, our first since 2022, and expect to open three by the end of this year and the fourth early in 2026. Each store will be over 60,000 square feet with new features, expansive fresh departments, fuel centers and sustainable technologies. Three are located in the Maryland communities of Lake Linganore, Charlotte Hall and Waldorf, while the fourth is in Middletown, Del.”

The Weis Markets board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share to shareholders of record as of May 12, payable on May 27.

Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

