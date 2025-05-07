Weis Markets Performs as Expected Despite Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment

Weis Markets Inc. has reported that net sales and other revenue for its 13-week first quarter ended March 29 totaled $1.20 billion, compared with $1.18 billion for the same period in 2024, an increase of 1.6%.

The company estimates that its net sales, adjusted for the $14.0 million shift of the Easter holiday occurring in the first quarter in 2024 compared with the second quarter in 2025, were up 2.7%.

Unadjusted first-quarter comparable-store sales excluding fuel increased 1.0% on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 4.3% on a two-year stacked basis.

The Mid-Atlantic food retailer's first-quarter net income totaled $20.48 million compared with $23.17 million in 2024, down 11.6%. Q1 earnings per share totaled 76 cents compared with 86 cents per share for the same period in 2024.

“Our first-quarter 2025 results, adjusted for the year-over-year Easter holiday shift, are in line with our expectations despite the challenges of an uncertain macroeconomic environment,” said Weis Markets Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. “During the quarter, our net sales benefited from significant regional weather events, continuing product price investments and the increased tempo of our loyalty marketing rewards program. In addition, we continue to make strategic cost investments in our associates and technologies that improve efficiencies and enhance customer experience. We remain truly grateful to our associates for their efforts to provide excellent service to our customers.”