Wegmans Survey Spotlights Customers’ Desire for Holiday Simplicity

As we enter the homestretch of the winter holiday season, Wegmans Food Markets is sharing the results of a recent survey about what shoppers are currently prioritizing. According to the findings, 77% of respondents are spotlighting traditional holiday recipes, and 78% are finding ways to simplify their holiday meals and entertaining.

As such, 69% of shoppers plan to serve a combination of homemade and store-bought prepared food items for their holiday celebrations. Many shoppers are also getting creative this season, with 61% wanting to try new holiday meal ideas and 51% experimenting with new recipes.

For its part, Wegmans offers ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook appetizers, main dishes, sides, and desserts both in-store and on Wegmans.com, as well as through its Meals 2GO service.

The survey of 9,395 shoppers was conducted online by Wegmans between Nov. 7 and Nov. 21.