Wegmans Survey Spotlights Customers’ Desire for Holiday Simplicity

Shoppers want to stick with tradition while also trying some new recipes
Emily Crowe
Holiday meals are evolving as shoppers combine home-cooked options with pre-made products from grocery stores.

As we enter the homestretch of the winter holiday season, Wegmans Food Markets is sharing the results of a recent survey about what shoppers are currently prioritizing. According to the findings, 77% of respondents are spotlighting traditional holiday recipes, and 78% are finding ways to simplify their holiday meals and entertaining.

As such, 69% of shoppers plan to serve a combination of homemade and store-bought prepared food items for their holiday celebrations. Many shoppers are also getting creative this season, with 61% wanting to try new holiday meal ideas and 51% experimenting with new recipes. 

For its part, Wegmans offers ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook appetizers, main dishes, sides, and desserts both in-store and on Wegmans.com, as well as through its Meals 2GO service.  

The survey of 9,395 shoppers was conducted online by Wegmans between Nov. 7 and Nov. 21.

In other holiday shopping news, recent research from Upgraded Points found that 80% of Americans will see their grocery bills increase, with 65% shopping more frequently during this time. The research explores holiday spending habits and the regional differences in grocery shopping, further finding that the following states will see the largest spikes in grocery spending during this holiday season:

  1. Hawaii: 29.8%+
  2. Montana: 28.3%+
  3. Tennessee: 28.2%+
  4. Virginia: 27.9%+
  5. Texas: 27.7%+

Family-owned Wegmans has more than 53,000 employees at 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.

