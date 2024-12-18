Wegmans Survey Spotlights Customers’ Desire for Holiday Simplicity
Shoppers want to stick with tradition while also trying some new recipes
In other holiday shopping news, recent research from Upgraded Points found that 80% of Americans will see their grocery bills increase, with 65% shopping more frequently during this time. The research explores holiday spending habits and the regional differences in grocery shopping, further finding that the following states will see the largest spikes in grocery spending during this holiday season:
- Hawaii: 29.8%+
- Montana: 28.3%+
- Tennessee: 28.2%+
- Virginia: 27.9%+
- Texas: 27.7%+
Family-owned Wegmans has more than 53,000 employees at 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.