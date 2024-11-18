AJ’s Fine Foods Expands Online Ordering

Just ahead of the holidays, Arizona consumers can now place online orders for catering, desserts, floral arrangements and gift baskets from AJ’s Fine Foods’ website. The upscale grocery banner’s chefs can help customers with their catering needs for any occasion. Orders can be picked up from any AJ’s store or delivered to a home or business. Each store has a limited quantity of holiday dinners available.

AJ’s team members can also accept catering, dessert, floral and gift basket orders in the stores or over the phone and can help customers to get started with an online order. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance, with notice of any food allergies.

[RELATED: A Peek Inside Consumers’ Kitchens]