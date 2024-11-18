 Skip to main content

AJ’s Fine Foods Expands Online Ordering

Offering encompasses catering, desserts, floral and gift baskets
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
AJ's Fine Food Online Ordering Main Image
Shoppers in Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., can now order catered holiday meals and more from AJ's Fine Foods' website.

Just ahead of the holidays, Arizona consumers can now place online orders for catering, desserts, floral arrangements and gift baskets from AJ’s Fine Foods’ website. The upscale grocery banner’s chefs can help customers with their catering needs for any occasion. Orders can be picked up from any AJ’s store or delivered to a home or business. Each store has a limited quantity of holiday dinners available.

AJ’s team members can also accept catering, dessert, floral and gift basket orders in the stores or over the phone and can help customers to get started with an online order. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance, with notice of any food allergies.

[RELATED: A Peek Inside Consumers’ Kitchens]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

All correspondence about online orders will go to the email address provided with an online order. Orders will be charged 24 hours before the scheduled pickup or delivery date. Additionally, cost estimates for online orders are available on AJ’s online catering page.

With 11 locations in greater Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., AJ’s Fine Foods is a brand under Bashas’, a division of The Raley’s Companies. West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds