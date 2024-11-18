AJ’s Fine Foods Expands Online Ordering
All correspondence about online orders will go to the email address provided with an online order. Orders will be charged 24 hours before the scheduled pickup or delivery date. Additionally, cost estimates for online orders are available on AJ’s online catering page.
With 11 locations in greater Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz., AJ’s Fine Foods is a brand under Bashas’, a division of The Raley’s Companies. West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.