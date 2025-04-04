Village Super Market to Debut Latest ShopRite in New Jersey

The new ShopRite of Watchung will open its doors on April 9 and host a grand-opening celebration April 13.

Residents of Watchung, N.J., are gearing up for a new state-of-the-art ShopRite.

Located in the Blue Star Shopping Center at 1701 US-22, the new ShopRite will open its doors on Wednesday, April 9 and host a grand-opening celebration with special giveaways on Sunday, April 13. The existing ShopRite of Watchung will close April 8.

Dubbed the “New Star of Blue Star,” the new 51,000-square-foot ShopRite of Watchung in the Blue Star Shopping Center will offer customers fresh chef-prepared meals, global flavors, and specialty and premium items. Customers will find chef-prepared grab-and-go options, including hand-rolled sushi, gourmet meals and sandwiches, and unique soup and coffee bars featuring favorites from Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market.

“We are excited to open our doors to a beautiful, modern supermarket that delivers quality, convenience and premium groceries to Watchung shoppers,” said Perry Blatt, director of e-commerce and business development for Village Super Market Inc., which owns and operates the new store. “The new ShopRite of Watchung is designed to bring an elevated shopping experience to the community, with expanded offerings, fresh meal and to-go options, and specialty items that cater to all our customers’ needs.”

Blatt is a third-generation grocer and member of the Sumas family. The family’s company, Village Super Market, is a member of the retailer-owned supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp.