VIDEO TOUR: AJ's Fine Foods Strengthens Community Ties

So when Chandler, Ariz.-based Bashas’ Family of Stores finally earmarked this AJ’s Fine Foods location for a remodel, it had to be special.

The result, which included a 5,000-square-foot addition, retains the store’s classic heritage while taking a great leap forward in freshness.

“Our goal was to enhance our already expansive offerings, update the overall look and feel to match the store exterior and center upgrades, and add unique features that reaffirm a sense of community and connection for our customers,” says Jayson Mead, the banner’s director of operations.

The remodel gave AJ’s a chance to play catch-up on a few things. “This location has some of our longest and most loyal customers,” Mead notes. “They didn’t have certain things, and they felt left out.”

For example, a sushi bar — there’s finally space for one. Of course, made-to-order sushi is nothing new for grocery stores, so AJ’s had to take it up a notch by adding an assortment of beers on tap, along with wine and sake, for patrons to enjoy while watching the expert sushi chefs hand-roll their orders.

“Our sales are up hundreds of percent — it’s just crazy,” remarks Danny Hosler, the meat, produce, floral and seafood specialist for AJ’s. The sushi bar is enhanced by an 8-foot grab-and-go case for folks who don’t have time to linger. “It sells out daily,” Hosler says. “One of our biggest issues is trying to keep up with it.”

Being special is a must, especially for a store located at what was recently named the “hottest intersection” in metro Phoenix by Urban Land Institute Arizona, a nonprofit land-use organization. Plus it’s the anchor of historic Uptown Plaza, which has been undergoing a center-wide revitalization, taking it back to its mid-century modern roots.

The store is in an urban setting with historic neighborhoods and family homes around the corner, high schools across the street, high-rise office and residential buildings within walking distance, and easy access to light-rail transportation. “Each of these [new store] features brings an element of support to the immediate area,” Mead says, “which enhances our connection to the neighborhood and solidifies the store as a community hub.”