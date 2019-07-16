VIDEO TOUR: Cosentino's Price Chopper

Convenient food to go extends to an island display stocked with chicken, entreés, sandwiches and salads. “People don’t want to wait,” Cosentino remarks. Also keeping the crowds moving: luncheon meats pre-sliced in the deli case for speedy ordering; the display is fully stocked and stunning.

“It looks like this every day,” Cosentino says of the abundant deli case, heaping praise on store associates. “They take pride in what they do. We can still slice to order, but with the volume we do, we need to serve people quicker. It’s labor-saving, and I think it looks better. Kretschmer has been a great partner.”

Also a time-saver: the produce chop shop that puts out a daily supply of pre-cut fruits and vegetables.

Of course, while the store helps folks get out the door more quickly, visitors can linger over meals as well. The cafe adjoining the deli in the front corner of the market offers seating for 60 and wi-fi service. “It gets used,” Cosentino says. “Our events at night, breakfast and lunch have been good.”

There’s a dinner special every night of the week, including the popular “Chopper Chicken Tuesdays,” featuring fried or rotisserie chicken, sides, and rolls.

In the bakery, bread and rolls are baked on site under the family’s own label, part of a broader line of Cosentino’s-branded products. Cosentino anticipates further expansion of crusty breads.

