Independent Grocers Navigate Crowded San Diego Market

The bar has proved successful, regularly ranking as the top-grossing bar in the company. In addition to the popular Tap Takeovers, the space is regularly rented out by a local retirement center for its residents to have a night out in the store. Two to three bartenders are needed to keep up with demand. “It gets crazy back there,” Bagan acknowledges.

“We have a really good connection with them,” Franklin says of the seniors. “We do offer them discounts, so when they do come in and shop, they get an organizational discount.”

The store also benefits from its location next to a large tourist resort that has kitchenettes, so visitors often shop the store to purchase groceries, and also come to the bar for cheaper libations than they can get at the resort.

“What’s great about us being this close to the beach [is] we have year-round beach weather with lots of tourists, and we get so many different types of shoppers,” Franklin observes. “They come and stock up. It’s the convenience to be able to fill up their hotel room, be able to pick up beach gear, go straight down to the beach, get some sandwiches, get some food and enjoy the beach weather, and really make their vacation a little easier and more comfortable for them.”

Adjacent to the bar, which is right within the entrance, is the prepared food department, which includes a carving station with turkey, prime rib and the aforementioned tri-tip. Every store has in-store chefs preparing the food on site. Gelson’s also has a relationship with celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck for signature sandwiches and salads, as well as pizza.

To help draw customers into the center store aisles, Gelson’s has introduced curation zones, which range from end caps to 12-foot sections within the aisle. The products highlighted range from coffee to olives to pasta to general merchandise. For example, the coffee curation zone has bulk coffee with a grinder, bagged coffee and coffee brewers — everything you need to make a great cup of joe.