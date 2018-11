Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Frittatas help add vegetables into consumers' breakfast routine, as they feature vegetables as their primary ingredient. Available in such varieties as Egg White Spinach Frittata and Veggie Bacon & Potato Frittata (with veggie bacon made from pinto beans). The frozen products contain kosher ingredients and are said to be clean and simple, gluten-free, non-GMO and nut-free.