Vallarta Supermarkets Opens Store in Bakersfield, Calif.

Latino-owned supermarket chain Vallarta Supermarkets has a new location in Bakersfield, Calif. On Oct. 13, the company held the grand opening for its 53rd store, at 8200 Rosedale Highway, with Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, local officials and dignitaries, and Vallarta’s executive team in attendance at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in accordance with public-health guidelines.

To mark the grand opening, Vallarta donated a total of $5,000 to area schools and nonprofits, among them Centennial High School, Freedom Middle School, Rosedale North Elementary School, the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation and O.L.A. Raza Inc.

“We are delighted to be opening our 53rd store and continue to expand the best authentic Latino products and cuisine with a fifth location in the Bakersfield community,” said Andrew Lewis, Vallarta’s VP of marketing. “Customers can expect an amazing shopping experience in this beautiful new location.”

The store provides a wide range of food products and services, including La Cocina (an authentic Mexican taquería and kitchen) with delectable recipes serving authentic meals and fresh sushi prepared daily by an in-house sushi chef. Other features include a full-service floral department and an expanded liquor/wine selection.

Vallarta locations also have a full-service carnicería (meat department) and seafood department offering fresh, quality meats, poultry and seafood, as well as grass-fed and organic selections; a panadería (bakery) showcasing sweet and savory baked goods made from scratch, including pan dulce, bolillos, succulent cakes and pastries; a tortillería producing freshly made tortillas and masa for customers’ tamale-making needs; a produce department carrying a large assortment of fresh produce; a cremería (deli) providing a vast selection of fresh Latin-style cheeses, cremas, store-prepared chorizos, salsas, guacamole and pico de gallo; and an in-store juice bar, La Isla, serving made-to-order fruit beverages and ice cream.

Additionally, through the Vallarta Go delivery service, customers can shop from home and have groceries and fresh authentic foods delivered to their homes, while La Cocina items are available for delivery via DoorDash.

Sylmar, Calif.-based Vallarta is a full-service independent grocery chain with 53 locations throughout California.