Vallarta Supermarkets, Gonzalez Family Foundation Award Scholarships

Latino grocer Vallarta Supermarkets and The Gonzalez Family Foundation, created by the company’s founders, have awarded a total of $250,000 in scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year for company employees and their dependents.

“We believe in the importance of education and are proud to help our Vallarta family achieve the American dream,” said Vallarta VP of Marketing Andrew Lewis. “Helping our employees and their children pay for college is an investment we strongly believe in and support. Vallarta is proud to be able to support our team members and their families, and see it as one of our biggest accomplishments as a company.”

Lewis added that all full-time employees and their dependents, including part-time and graduate students, were eligible to apply for the Vallarta scholarships. “These scholarships mark a huge stride toward improving the educational outcomes of our employees and future generations,” he noted.

Sylmar, Calif.-based Vallarta operates 52 locations throughout the Golden State.