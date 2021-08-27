Publix Collaborates With United Negro College Fund on Scholarships, Food Assistance

In addition to helping with educational costs, Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) are contributing a total of $180,000 to support the well-being of students at nine colleges and universities in its operating area.

Through a collaboration with Washington, D.C.-based United Negro College Fund (UNCF), Publix is providing a total of $90,000 in scholarships to 45 minority students attending the selected schools. In addition, the Florida-based retailer is donating $45,000 in food and other products, and PSMC is donating $45,000 in funding to support food pantries serving students at the scholarship schools.

“Paying for tuition is only one challenge faced by many students seeking a higher education,” said PSMC Executive Director Kelly Williams-Puccio. “Many students also struggle to afford food and other essential items like personal care products. With these donations, we hope to provide some relief for those in need as they work toward a better future for themselves and their families.”

The following colleges and universities were selected to benefit from the scholarships and hunger-alleviation donations:

Atlanta Technical College, Atlanta

Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida Memorial University, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Morehouse College, Atlanta

Savannah State University, Savannah, Ga.

Spelman College, Atlanta

University of Central Florida, Orlando, Fla.

​​​​​​​The Publix Cares scholarship is a one-year, $2,000 scholarship, administered in collaboration with UNCF, and presented to five students at each school. Recipients will have the opportunity to work with a Publix talent acquisition consultant to receive resume and interviewing tips, discuss career aspirations and learn about employment opportunities at Publix.

“Publix values diversity and opportunity, and we’re pleased to continue our relationship with UNCF to provide resources to help students obtain the education and tools they need to build strong careers,” said Publix VP of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “It’s our hope that our investment in these recipients and their schools’ food pantries will make a difference in students’ lives.”

Meanwhile, Publix recently reported a jump in revenue and comps for the second quarter. The food retailer said revenue for second quarter ended June 26 was $11.8 billion, a 3.9% increase from $11.4 billion in 2020. Same-store sales increased 2.3%. The numbers are a deceleration from the first quarter as the company continues to cycle against its pandemic sales in 2020.

Publix opened the newest location for its GreenWise Market on Aug. 19 in the redeveloped Water Street neighborhood of Tampa, Fla. It is the second of the company’s new-concept specialty, natural and organic stores to be located in a high-rise, multiuse building. Above the store are two towers of apartment living and a parking garage.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has over 1,200 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.