Vallarta Supermarkets Names Latest Brand Ambassador

Hispanic grocer Vallarta Supermarkets has added a new member to its Vallarta Influencers & Partners (VIP) Program, which encompasses the retailer’s stores and social channels. Ericka Sanchez is a recipe developer, photographer and creator of the bilingual website Nibbles and Feasts .

“Vallarta is pleased to have Ericka join our VIP program for 2021,” noted Andrew Lewis, Vallarta’s VP of marketing. “We love that she’s already a fan of Vallarta and are excited to share her talents with our customers and online community.”

Mexico-born, Texas-raised and Los Angeles-based Sanchez has recently published “ Aguas Frescas and Paletas ,” a book offering traditional aguas frescas beverage recipes along with her own inventive twists on classic Latin flavors.

Under the new partnership, Sanchez will create an exclusive agua fresca recipe for Vallarta. “I am very excited to partner with Vallarta Supermarkets, which is already known for its aguas frescas,” she said. “I cannot wait to share my newest recipe with fellow Vallarta fans.” The recipe will debut in early summer at the grocer’s in-store juice bar La Isla.

Sylmar, California-based Vallarta is an independent grocery chain with 52 locations throughout California.