03/26/2021

Vallarta Supermarkets Is a ‘Hometown Hero’ in Sustainability

Chain recognized for lowering energy consumption, utility expenses
In 2020, Vallarta Supermarket's energy and water efficiency and sustainability initiatives resulted in a 21% reduction in water use and a 0.5% reduction in energy use.

Hispanic supermarket chain Vallarta Supermarkets has received the Hometown Hero award at the seventh annual Innovation Awards ceremony, part of the U.S. Department of Energy Los Angeles’ Better Buildings Challenge. Steve Netherton, Vallarta’s CIO and VP of continuous improvement, accepted the award on behalf of the company. 

“We are proud to be recognized for adopting innovative practices that allow us to reduce our energy consumption and utility expenses across locations,” said Netherton. “Vallarta not only provides fresh, quality food products to all of our communities, we’re also an industry leader in reducing our energy and water use.”

Last year, the grocer’s energy and water efficiency and sustainability initiatives resulted in a 21% reduction in water use and a 0.5% reduction in energy use, along with a 33% decline in waste going to landfills, representing 4,800 tons.

The Innovation Awards program honors Los Angeles buildings that lead the way in citywide sustainability efforts, with the Hometown Hero designation going to a local business that has made a substantial contribution to this  movement. 

Sylmar, California-based Vallarta operates 52 locations throughout the Golden State.

