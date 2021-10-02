Vallarta Supermarkets Provides Meatless Items for Lent

In time for Lent (Feb. 17 through April 3), Vallarta Supermarkets is rolling out a variety of options for those eschewing meat during the observance. Additionally, through the independent grocer’s partnerships with Postmates and Instacart, customers can now shop from home and have their groceries and prepared foods delivered.

“During Lent, many customers stop eating meat, this doesn’t have to mean fewer options,” said Andrew Lewis, Vallarta’s VP of marketing. “Our Lent menu includes traditional favorites and new recipes across our departments that are full of flavor, adhere to Lent practices and can be delivered to our customers’ homes.”

In all of Vallarta’s La Cocina (restaurant) departments, Beyond Meat will again be offered as a protein substitute option in such menu items as a carnitas torta or carne asada tacos. Beyond Meat is available year-round at all Vallarta locations in prepared food items and in the grocery freezer aisle for those who would rather cook at home.

The grocer is also serving up a variety of ready-made seafood dishes for Lent, including Fish and Shrimp-Fajitas, available battered or grilled and served as tacos, burritos, quesadillas or tortas; Fish and Shrimp Tacos (battered or grilled); Chile Rellenos, Tortas de Camarón (shrimp patties); fried Mojarra; and Fish and Shrimp Quesadillas.

Meanwhile, the grocer’s Pescadería (seafood department) is offering Fajita-Style Shrimp, Shrimp al Chipotle, Creamy Garlic Shrimp, Shrimp al Ajillo, Shrimp Veracruzano, Shrimp a la Diabla and Lemon Pepper Shrimp for Lent. And the Cevichería (ceviche section) is adding to its menu Shrimp, Avocado and Mango Ceviche; Ceviche Negro; Shrimp and Scallops Ceviche; Spicy Shrimp Ceviche; Shrimp Aguachile; and Fish Ceviche. In the grab-and-go case, Lenten offerings include Stuffed Avocado Ceviche, with a choice of shrimp, fish or crab, and ceviche in a cup in such options as Shrimp a la Diabla, Shrimp Avocado & Mango, Shrimp & Scallop and Aguachile.

Over in the Cremería (deli), the Lenten options include Nopal Salad, Crab & Shrimp Louie Salad, Tuna Salad, Imitation Crab Salad, Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad and Premium Crab Salad.

Additionally, another Lent favorite, Milk Capirotada (bread pudding), will be available to order on weekends from La Cocina.

Sylmar, California-based Vallarta has 52 locations throughout California.