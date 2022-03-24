U.S. Plant-Based Food Retail Sales Reach $7.4B

Over the past few years, the food industry has experienced various supply chain disruptions and widespread volatility. Notably, after an overstimulated 2020, the unit sales of almost every single animal-based category saw negative growth in 2021, and to a lesser extent, so did a few select plant-based categories. Conventional meat dollar sales grew three times faster than its unit sales over the past three years — a result of inflation — indicating that this apparent growth was caused by higher unit prices. Further, IRI’s inflation index showed that in March 2022, U.S. retail conventional meat price per unit was up 13% compared with March 2021, while plant-based meat price per unit was down 2%. With the rapid scale-up of the plant-based industry, plant-based products may soon be able to compete with animal products on price, further stoking consumer demand, according to PBFA and GFI.

Plant-Based Eggs

The plant-based egg category also grew quickly in 2021, with a 42% increase in dollar sales. Over the past three years, plant-based egg dollar sales have risen more than 1,000%. Further, with conventional egg dollar sales declining 4% in 2021, plant-based eggs have grown to earn a nearly 0.6% share of the total egg market, versus a 0.05% share three years ago, making plant-based eggs a growth driver of the category.

Currently, 62% of U.S. households (79 million) are purchasing plant-based products. This is an increase from 61% (77 million in 2020). Higher repeat rates in plant-based foods across numerous record-breaking years show strong consumer commitment and interest — the percentage of consumers purchasing several times within the plant-based category rose from 78% in 2020 to 79% in 2021.

Millennials and Gen Z, which comprise 47% of the population and whose spending power will continue to grow, are especially interested in plant-based foods. These demographics are also boosting their e-commerce spending the most, and e-commerce sales of total plant-based foods increased 47% in the past year to $351 million, up from $240 million in 2020. Consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, want to buy foods that are better for their health and deliver on positive environmental impact and social responsibility. Plant-based brands and retailers are readily responding to such trends with innovative products and solutions.

“The sustained rise in the market share of plant-based foods is remarkable, and makes it clear that this shift is here to stay,” noted Julie Emmett, senior director of retail partnerships at San Francisco-based PBFA, the only trade association in the United States representing more than 350 of the nation’s major plant-based food companies. “More and more consumers are turning to plant-based options that align with their values and desire to have a positive impact on personal and planetary health. The data shows that, despite the challenges of the past two years, retailers and foodservice providers are meeting consumers where they are by partnering with brands across the entire store to expand space, increase assortment, and make it easier than ever to find and purchase plant-based foods. The potential impact of these initiatives extends far beyond the store shelf: By taking consumer concerns to heart, the industry is actively embracing its role as a key driver of change that moves us closer to a secure and sustainable food system.”

“Product innovation is critical for plant-based categories to continue to earn a larger share of the market,” observed Karen Formanski, research and analysis manager at Washington, D.C.-based GFI, a nonprofit think tank working to make the global food system better for the planet, people and animals. “Getting more consumers to eat plant-based foods more often requires improved taste and texture to compete with animal products, more product diversity, and greater affordability and accessibility. As businesses recognize the staying power of plant-based foods, the food industry must seize these opportunities to maximize the vast potential of plant-based alternatives to compete with animal products.”

“Just when retailers were getting ahead of challenges from the pandemic and supply chain issues, record inflation is causing them to look at alternatives to help consumers manage their shopping and wellness journeys,” said Jay Lovelace, chief commercial officer at SPINS, which is based in Chicago. “SPINS data shows that plant-based products appear to be managing the economic issues in the U.S. better than many traditional retail products. This is a trend we expect to continue throughout this year and encourage retailers to look to expand shelf space for all plant-based products.”

To size the U.S. retail market for plant-based foods, GFI and PBFA commissioned retail sales data from SPINS, which built the dataset by first pulling in all products with its “plant-based positioned” product attribute. The dataset was further edited by adding plant-based private label categories and subcategories, and refining the plant-based egg category. Inherently plant-based foods, such as chickpeas and kale, weren’t included. SPINS obtained the data over the 52-week, 104-week, 156-week and 208-week periods ending Dec. 26, 2021, from the SPINS Natural Enhanced and Conventional Multi Outlet (powered by IRI) grocery channels. To understand consumer purchasing dynamics and demographics, GFI and PBFA also commissioned consumer panel data from SPINS based on the same custom plant-based categories. SPINS acquires its panel data through the National Consumer Panel, a Nielsen and IRI joint venture comprising about 100,000 households. SPINS obtained the data over the 52-week period ending Dec. 26, 2021, and the 52-week period ending Dec. 27, 2020, from all U.S. outlets.

Earlier this month, GFI data found that 2021 was a record period of investment in companies creating sustainable alternatives to conventional animal-based foods. Alternative-protein companies have raised nearly $11.1 billion in invested capital since 2010, 73%, or $8 billion, of which has been raised since 2020, when the coronavirus first affected global markets.